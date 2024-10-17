Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,183 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveroson the possible Senate investigation on killings related to the War on Drugs

PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release
October 17, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveroson the possible Senate investigation on killings related to the War on Drugs

Napakaimportante na malaman natin ang katotohanan ukol sa madugong War On Drugs, lalo na para sa pamilya ng mga biktima ng extrajudicial killings.

Ipapanukala ko sa Senate leadership na magkaroon ng Senate Committee of the Whole, kung saan buong Senado ang magiimbestiga sa War on Drugs ng nakaraang administrasyon.

Sa pamamagitan ng Senate Committee of the Whole, umaasa ako na mas panatag at mas ma-engganyo na sumali at tumestigo ang victim survivors ng War on Drugs. Dapat marinig natin sila para malaman natin ang buong katotohanan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveroson the possible Senate investigation on killings related to the War on Drugs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more