Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveroson the possible Senate investigation on killings related to the War on Drugs

Napakaimportante na malaman natin ang katotohanan ukol sa madugong War On Drugs, lalo na para sa pamilya ng mga biktima ng extrajudicial killings.

Ipapanukala ko sa Senate leadership na magkaroon ng Senate Committee of the Whole, kung saan buong Senado ang magiimbestiga sa War on Drugs ng nakaraang administrasyon.

Sa pamamagitan ng Senate Committee of the Whole, umaasa ako na mas panatag at mas ma-engganyo na sumali at tumestigo ang victim survivors ng War on Drugs. Dapat marinig natin sila para malaman natin ang buong katotohanan.