PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release

October 17, 2024 Bong Go lauds PhilHealth's increased dialysis coverage and calls for further reforms to ensure accessible healthcare for all Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the recent increase in PhilHealth's dialysis coverage, highlighting it as a significant step toward providing better healthcare services for Filipinos, particularly those suffering from chronic kidney disease stage 5 (CKD5). Under the new policy, patients will now receive PHP 6,350 per session for 156 sessions annually, significantly reducing out-of-pocket costs for dialysis patients across the country. "This is a welcome development that will help ease the financial burden of our dialysis patients. Sa dami ng mga kababayan natin na umaasa sa dialysis, mahalaga na masiguro natin na abot-kamay ang serbisyo sa bawat Pilipino na nangangailangan nito," Go said. The new benefit package, which increased from PHP 4,000 per session in July to PHP 6,350 starting October 7, is part of PhilHealth's efforts to provide comprehensive support to CKD5 patients. This adjustment allows for a maximum financial protection of PHP 990,600 per year, covering essential services such as anti-coagulation medications, anemia management, laboratory tests, and dialysis kits. It also includes administrative fees for dialysis machines and facility costs, ensuring that patients receive the care they need at accredited facilities. Go continues to emphasize the importance of equitable access to healthcare services. He noted that the increase in dialysis coverage is aligned with the core principles of the UHC law, which aims to alleviate the financial struggles of Filipinos seeking medical treatment. "Hindi dapat maging hadlang ang kakulangan sa pera para sa serbisyong pangkalusugan. Kaya noong isinulong ang Universal Health Care Act, nais nitong tiyakin na walang Pilipino ang maiiwan pagdating sa serbisyong medikal," Go said. This development is in line with Go's Senate Bill No. 190, also known as the proposed "Free Dialysis Act," which seeks to institutionalize a comprehensive dialysis benefit package fully covering the costs of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments in accredited health facilities. "Patuloy tayong magsusulong ng mga panukalang batas na magbibigay ng libreng dialysis sa mga nangangailangan. Hindi dapat makompromiso ang kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan dahil lamang sa mataas na gastusin sa dialysis," Go stressed. Under the proposed Free Dialysis Act, PhilHealth would be mandated to fully cover all costs associated with dialysis treatments, eliminating the need for patients to make co-payments. Go emphasized that this measure is crucial for providing financial relief to families already struggling with the high costs of medical care. In addition, Go continues to push for reforms within PhilHealth to broaden its range of services. He is committed to ensuring that the state health insurer maximizes its resources to better serve the Filipino people. "We need to further expand PhilHealth's benefits to include more services such as dental and maternity care, while also reducing the premium contributions of our members. Dapat mapakinabangan ng taumbayan ang pondo ng PhilHealth para sa mga programang pangkalusugan," Go said. He also called for the inclusion of free medicines, wheelchairs, eyeglasses, and dentures as part of PhilHealth's benefit packages. These reforms, Go added, would help reduce out-of-pocket expenses for Filipino families and ensure that more citizens have access to essential medical services. "Kabilang po sa mga repormang ito ang pagtataas sa case rates o halagang sasagutin ng PhilHealth; dagdagan pa ang mga sakit na puwedeng i-cover; ibaba ang contribution o kaltas sa sahod ng mga regular members; palawakin ang benefit packages katulad ng para sa dental, visual at mental health; magbigay ng mga assistive devices, tulad ng wheelchairs at salamin, ayon sa rekomendasyon ng mga doktor; magpamahagi ng libreng gamot; at rebisahin ang mga outdated na polisiya tulad ng 24-hour confinement rule kung saan kailangan pang ma-confine sa ospital ang maysakit para lang ma-cover ng PhilHealth, at ang hindi pagsama sa emergency care sa mga benepisyong covered ng PhilHealth," Go enumerated. Amidst public outrage over what Go believes is an immoral transfer of Philhealth's PhP89.9-billion excess funds back to the national treasury to be used for other purposes, Go lamented that PhilHealth must focus on maximizing their resources to protect the health and well-being of Filipinos. "Ang pera ng PhilHealth ay dapat gamitin para sa health upang maproteksyunan ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino!," he said.

