October 17, 2024 'Turuang magnegosyo, tulungang makabangon' -- Bong Go extends support to micro-entrepreneurs in Davao de Oro On Tuesday, October 15, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team reached out to underprivileged families in New Bataan and Nabunturan in Davao de Oro. Go's Malasakit Team partnered with the LGUs and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in providing livelihood kits to qualified beneficiaries as part of their Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) program. The Senator reaffirmed his commitment to supporting government programs aimed at enhancing livelihoods, particularly in areas severely impacted by poverty and natural disasters. He expressed his ongoing support for initiatives like the PPG program, which he had advocated for, to help uplift the livelihoods of the poor. "Ang PPG program ay isang malinaw na halimbawa kung paano natin maipapakita ang malasakit at suporta sa ating mga kababayan na tinamaan ng mga pagsubok. Ang inyong pagsisikap ay hindi lamang nagbibigay ng tulong sa mga pamilya at indibidwal, kundi pati na rin sa mga komunidad na nangangailangan ng pagbangon," Go told the beneficiaries. In addition, Go's Malasakit Team provided essential goods, including snacks, vitamins, shirts, masks, and basketballs and volleyballs to the 120 qualified beneficiaries gathered at the Municipal Council of Women Building in New Bataan and Nabunturan Municipal Covered Court. Select recipients also received new pairs of shoes and mobile phones. "Palaguin niyo ang inyong negosyo. Kapag lumago ang inyong negosyo, dalhin niyo po ang mga kita sa inyong mga pamilya... mas masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan niyo po ang inyong pagnenegosyo at napalago ninyo ito," he added. In support of local businesses, Go co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate of Republic Act 11960, known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act. The OTOP program promotes national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers opportunities to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihoods of communities and contribute to the nation's overall economic progress. "Sa tulong ng batas na ito, ating pinapalakas ang mga lokal na negosyo sa bawat bayan at siyudad sa bansa. Ipinapaabot natin sa kanila ang suporta na kinakailangan nila upang mapanatili ang kanilang operasyon at maabot ang mas malawak na merkado," he explained. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of prioritizing health for the residents. He encouraged them to avail of medical assistance through the Malasakit Centers, conveniently located at Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital branches in Laak, Montevista, Maragusan, and Pantukan, as well as the Davao Regional Medical Center in nearby Tagum City. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. There are now 166 operational centers that have assisted over 15 million Filipinos, as reported by the Department of Health. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

