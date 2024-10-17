PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release

October 16, 2024 'Magtulungan at magmalasakit sa kapwa para walang maiwan sa ating muling pagbangon' -- Bong Go helps indigents in San Vicente, Camarines Norte Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged Filipinos to bolster bayanihan initiatives in their communities to hasten the nation's recovery from various challenges. On Monday, October 14, Go's Malasakit Team visited communities in San Vicente, Camarines Norte to help vulnerable sectors. In a video message, the senator reiterated the importance of working together for the betterment of communities and uplifting the lives and livelihoods of struggling sectors. "Ang importante po dito ay magtulungan lang po tayo at magmalasakit. Huwag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa dahil andito kami na palaging magseserbisyo at magmamalasakit sa inyo. Hindi namin kayo pababayaan," reaffirmed Go. Go has supported pro-poor programs initiated by the government to help those still recovering from the past pandemic and current economic challenges. Among these are current programs being implemented to protect minimum wage earners from the effects of inflation. Aside from aiding the poorest of the poor with no substantial source of income, the senator also highlighted the need to promote the welfare and recovery of those who belong to the low-income category. With this, Go's Malasakit Team, in cooperation with Mayor Jhoanna Ong distributed snacks, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, and vitamins to 370 beneficiaries composed of women, senior citizens, youth, displaced workers, and solo parents gathered at San Vicente Agro-Cultural and Sports Complex. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone. Meanwhile, through the collective efforts of Go and local officials, among others, each qualified beneficiary received financial support from the government. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also offered to help the residents and their loved ones with medical issues, advising them to visit the nearby Malasakit Center located at the Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital in Daet, for medical assistance supported by the government. The Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. The center is a one-stop shop designed to help poor and indigent patients by reducing their medical expenses to the lowest amount possible. The Department of Health has reported that the 166 Malasakit Centers have assisted over 15 million underprivileged Filipinos, and the number continues to grow. "Magseserbisyo ako kahit saang sulok ng Pilipinas sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo. Nais ko pong makapagbigay ng solusyon sa inyong mga problema at makapag-iwan po ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," Go concluded.

