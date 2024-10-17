PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release

October 17, 2024 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the reported transfer of tycoon and suspected Chinese spy She Zhijiang Mukhang kailangan natin kumilos agad para makausap ang suspected Chinese spy na si She Zhijiang, at mabunyag ang impormasyon niya ukol kay Guo Hua Ping at sa mga kasabwat nito. We have learned from media sources that She -- who is charged with illegally operating a casino -- is currently unreachable and has been moved to a different prison facility. Kung hindi agarang kikilos ang pamahalaan, mawawalan tayo ng pagkakataon na pag-aralan ang impormasyon na hawak ni She, lalo na sa koneksyon ni Guo Hua Ping, at ng iba pang indibidwal, sa Ministry of State Security, o ang intelligence at secret police agency ng Tsina. I am holding the Department of Foreign Affairs to its commitment during the latest Senate hearing that it is urgently exhausting all diplomatic and legal channels to allow Philippine officials, with permission by Thai authorities, to communicate with She. Given the possible serious implications to our national security of She's claims, failure is not an option here. We must protect our citizens both against criminals preying on women, children and other vulnerable persons, and foreign spies working to compromise our nation's safety.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.