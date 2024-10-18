Birmingham Humanitarian honoured with UK Volunteer of the Year Award 2024

Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami receiving the UK Volunteer of the Year Award 2024 from Lee B Rayment, Founder & Editor of Charity Today Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami with his UK Volunteer of the Year Award 2024 Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami with his UK Volunteer of the Year Award 2024

Head of FGRF UK, Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami has been awarded the ‘UK Volunteer of the Year 2024’ by Charity Today.

PETERBOROUGH, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birmingham-based Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami, has been awarded the prestigious ‘UK Volunteer of the Year 2024’ award by Charity Today. This recognition celebrates his exceptional contributions to humanitarian efforts in the UK, and around the globe, where he has tirelessly worked to support vulnerable communities.The award ceremony took place on Wednesday, 16th October 2024, during the tenth annual Charity Today Awards held at the elegant Orton Hall Hotel in Peterborough. The awards presented a platform to acknowledge and commend the remarkable efforts undertaken by individuals and organisations in the charitable sector.Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) is renowned for its commitment to humanitarian work, focusing on relief efforts both domestically and internationally. The foundation’s activities encompass a wide array of initiatives, including disaster relief, food distribution, educational programmes, and health services. FGRF aims to empower communities, alleviate poverty, and foster social welfare through its outreach programmes and charitable projects.Under the leadership of Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami, FGRF UK has made significant strides in addressing pressing social issues. Syed has been instrumental in leading projects that provide essential support to those in need, including:United Kingdom & Europe: During the COVID-19 pandemic, Syed selflessly went above and beyond to support individuals. He set up food parcels and supported in delivering thousands of food parcels to those struggling. Syed also led a dedicated team of FGRF volunteers to tackle holiday hunger, ensuring that "no child goes hungry in the holidays." Under his leadership, the team has successfully provided meals and support to families during school breaks. He has collaborated with West Midlands Police to run drug awareness programmes, establishing prevention workshops that empower local communities to combat drug-related challenges. Additionally, Syed has addressed county lines issues by implementing prevention strategies and raising awareness in the community. To further support public health, Syed has established free health check camps, offering attendees BMI assessments and blood pressure checks. This initiative eases the pressure on NHS services, helping to reduce wait times and queues for vital health checks. Moreover, Syed has initiated tree-planting projects in the UK and participated in worldwide plantation programmes, promoting efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, in an effort to try mitigating the global warming crisis. These initiatives not only enhance local environments but also contribute to a more sustainable future.Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami has also played a vital role in various humanitarian efforts across multiple countries. In Turkey and Syria, he has been instrumental in earthquake relief work, providing essential assistance to affected communities. His involvement extends to Morocco, where he actively supports earthquake relief initiatives. In Pakistan, he has facilitated numerous welfare activities, including the distribution of thousands of ration bags and the construction of over 2,000 houses for flood victims. Sami also contributes to humanitarian aid in Palestine and has worked on educational and health projects in Malawi, Tanzania, Gambia, and South Africa. Additionally, he has supported welfare programmes in Libya and Egypt, as well as social welfare projects in Suriname.In his acceptance speech, Syed expressed his gratitude: “I am deeply honoured to receive the ‘UK Volunteer of the Year 2024’ award. This recognition reflects not only my efforts but also the dedication of everyone at Faizan Global Relief Foundation and Dawat-e-Islami. Together, we have worked tirelessly to uplift those in need and make a positive impact in our communities. I hope this award encourages more people to engage in volunteerism and contribute to a better society.”Lee B Rayment, Founder & Editor of Charity Today, expressed: “It is my great pleasure to present Syed with this UK Volunteer of the Year award 2024. The Awards continue to grow from strength to strength, and seeing people like Syed, doing the wonderful that he does in communities, for the people in and around the world, is just fantastic. It fills my heart having people like Syed in my life, and I’m very grateful for all the work that he is doing.”The ‘UK Volunteer of the Year 2024’ award celebrates individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to volunteer service and community support. Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami’s achievement highlights the essential role of volunteers in fostering compassion, unity, and social responsibility in society.

