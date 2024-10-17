Litchfield Hills Research Reiterates a Buy Rating on Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) after Quarterly Filings on Revenues

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Litchfield Hills Research, LHR, today reiterated a Buy rating on Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) with a price target of $5.00.In the report analyst Sally Yanchus stated, “Immuron reported its September 2024 quarter sales. Travelan, IMRN’s only marketed product, globally sold AUD$1.5M, an increase of 13% from the prior quarter ending June 2024. Sales in Australia were AUD$1.0M, up 3% from the prior quarter, while sales in North America were AUD$0.5M, a strong 48% increase from the prior quarter. Growth in Australia was helped by the Company’s securing of “core ranging” in another nine pharmacy banner groups in Australia...”The research report can be found on FactSet, Refinitiv, Capital IQ, Alpha Sense, Zacks, Nasdaq, and NYSE Connect.About ImmuronImmuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.immuron.com.au About Landon CapitalLandon Capital was founded in 2017 and has assisted hundreds of emerging growth companies increase their shareholder base and build relationships on Wall Street. We design customized programs to increase the market's interest in your company. For more information, please visit https://landoncapital.net Safe Harbor StatementThis release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Landon Capital received no direct compensation related to this release, although Landon Capital does hold a position in the company covered above. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in.

