Sanda Sokol | Luxury Hotel Public Relation of the Year | European Hotel Awards 2024

Sanda Sokol, Winner of title :Luxury Hotel Public Relation of the Year The 23 winners of Euroepan Hotel Awards 2024 Sanda Sokol, Winner of title :Luxury Hotel Public Relation of the Year

Sanda Sokol from the Esplanade Zagreb has won the title of Luxury Hotel PR of the Year 2024 at the European Hotel Awards in Copenhagen.

The President of the European Hotel Awards 2024 commented, "Sanda Sokol embodies excellence in public relations, skillfully blending the history of the Esplanade Zagreb with modern trends."” — Michel Stalport

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 6th edition of the prestigious European Hotel Awards took place at the iconic Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen, bringing together the most influential figures in European hospitality. Among the night’s biggest honorees was Sanda Sokol , Public Relations Manager of the renowned Esplanade Zagreb Hotel (Croatia), who was awarded the prestigious title of Luxury Hotel Public Relations of the Year 2024. This recognition celebrates Sokol's exceptional contribution to the field of luxury hospitality PR and her pivotal role in positioning the Esplanade Zagreb as a leader in the global luxury hotel sector.Sanda Sokol’s expertise in communication has been instrumental in elevating the international profile of Esplanade Zagreb Hotel, one of Croatia’s most iconic institutions. Through innovative PR strategies, robust media relations, and creative storytelling, she has strengthened the hotel's reputation, attracting a high-end clientele from around the world.A Leader in Luxury Hospitality CommunicationUnder Sanda Sokol’s direction, the Esplanade Zagreb has consistently been recognized for its luxury services, top-tier guest experience, and unique ability to blend its historic charm with modern amenities. Her cutting-edge public relations strategies have not only amplified the hotel's visibility across Europe but have also positioned it as a must-visit luxury destination for international travelers.Sokol’s dedication to innovative PR approaches has played a significant role in reinforcing the hotel's prestigious image, making it a top choice for discerning global travelers, dignitaries, and celebrities. Her work ensures that the Esplanade Zagreb continues to shine, even in a highly competitive luxury hotel market.Esplanade Zagreb: A Historic GemOpened in 1925, the Esplanade Zagreb Hotel was originally designed to accommodate passengers traveling on the legendary Orient Express, which connected Paris to Istanbul. Located in the heart of Croatia’s capital, the hotel has hosted numerous royal figures, dignitaries, and celebrities over the decades, earning a reputation for providing world-class luxury.The hotel’s grand architecture, opulent interiors, and commitment to exceptional service have made it a symbol of luxury in the region. Despite its long-standing history, the Esplanade Zagreb has successfully modernized without losing its timeless elegance, making it a standout in Europe’s luxury hotel scene.Today, the Esplanade Zagreb continues to be a pillar of European luxury hospitality, harmoniously blending its historical legacy with the needs of modern travelers. Thanks to Sanda Sokol’s expertise in PR, this legendary hotel has maintained its iconic status while attracting a new generation of discerning guests.A Memorable Evening of Gastronomy and Warm HospitalityThe European Hotel Awards 2024 ceremony was further enhanced by an exceptional culinary experience, led by Henrik Fredskov, head chef at the acclaimed ISSEI Restaurant. Guests were treated to a refined dinner that showcased the finest ingredients, elevated by Chef Fredskov’s masterful touch, creating an unforgettable gastronomic experience.Adding to the evening's charm was the impeccable hosting and warm welcome by Niklas Jonsson, General Manager of the Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen. His attention to detail and commitment to delivering the highest standards of service helped create an atmosphere that was both elegant and inviting. The combination of outstanding cuisine and exceptional hospitality made the event a true celebration of luxury in all its forms.The awards ceremony recognized not only the leaders of the hospitality industry but also the dedication and talent behind the scenes, with the luxurious ambiance setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.The Continued Success of Esplanade ZagrebUnder Sanda Sokol’s leadership, the Esplanade Zagreb Hotel has become a preferred destination for high-profile guests, prestigious events, and international travelers seeking an unparalleled luxury experience. Her award at the European Hotel Awards 2024 solidifies her role as a key figure in luxury hospitality public relations and highlights the importance of innovative communication in driving the success of world-class hotels.Sanda Sokol’s approach to PR has ensured that the Esplanade Zagreb not only maintains its historic grandeur but also evolves with modern trends in hospitality, offering guests an experience that is both timeless and forward-thinking. Her strategic vision and ability to navigate the complexities of luxury hotel branding have been crucial in attracting a diverse, global clientele, further securing the hotel’s place as a leader in the industry.A Night to RememberThe European Hotel Awards 2024 was an evening filled with highlights, including a dazzling performance by Leroy Gomez, the legendary lead singer of the group Santa Esmeralda. Known for his global hit “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” which gained renewed fame in Quentin Tarantino’s film Kill Bill Vol. 1, Gomez captivated the audience with his vibrant performance, adding a nostalgic yet energetic flair to the evening. His performance was a fitting conclusion to an event that celebrated the very best in European luxury hospitality.The recognition of Sanda Sokol and the Esplanade Zagreb Hotel at the European Hotel Awards 2024 not only celebrates past achievements but also sets the stage for continued success in the future. Sokol’s innovative PR strategies and her dedication to upholding the highest standards of luxury hospitality have ensured that the Esplanade Zagreb will remain at the forefront of the industry for years to come.

Sanda Sokol | Luxury Hotel Public Relation of the Year | European Hotel Awards 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.