NAI Burns Scalo Names Bryce Custer to Lead Commercial Real Estate Services in West Virginia

Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM NAI Burns Scalo West Virginia and Pennsylvania Territory

NAI Burns Scalo President Brian Walker has announced the addition of Bryce Custer, SIOR, as First Vice President, Energy Services, its new territory of WV.

WEST VIRGINIA, WV, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Burns Scalo President Brian Walker has announced the addition of Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM, as First Vice President, Energy Services, to lead NAI Burns Scalo in its new territory of West Virginia.

NAI Burns Scalo acquired the territorial rights to West Virginia from NAI Ohio River Corridor, a firm that Custer had owned (specifically Monongalia, Wood, Hancock, Brooke, Ohio and Marshall counties).

Pittsburgh-based NAI Burns Scalo is a leading commercial real estate development and services company and the NAI affiliate in western Pennsylvania’s biggest city. The company joined NAI Global in 2023. Custer will continue to represent NAI Spring in Ohio (that office is based in Canton).

Custer has in-depth knowledge of petrochemical, plastics, steel, and energy projects throughout the Ohio River area. He has been involved with numerous site selection assignments for natural gas power plants and renewable energy projects. Currently, Custer is working on RNG, solar, hydropower, hydrogen, carbon capture & storage, and small modular reactor (SMR) projects requiring existing or readily attainable infrastructure that the Ohio River region provides.

Custer said of the acquisition, “I am excited to become a part of the of the NAI Burns Scalo commercial real estate team. Combined, NAI Burns Scalo’s resources, multi-generational understanding of complex real estate projects, access to capital markets and ambition to grow makes my affiliation with them one of the easier professional decisions of my career. Mostly, it will allow me to broaden the scope of real estate services I can provide to current and prospective clients.”

Custer has a unique technical background for a commercial real estate broker and has a natural affinity for working with clients and business cultures that are deeply embedded in science and technology.

He started his professional career as an environmental chemist (Wadsworth/ALERT Laboratories now owned by Eurofins) analyzing industrial sites under the RCRA and CERCLA programs. A real estate investor for a number of years while working as a chemist, he switched careers in 2009 and acquired his license to practice real estate – at first in Ohio, and then in West Virginia as the shale oil and fracking industry took off.

In fact, prior to the Utica shale boom in 2011 Custer worked with an international client on two natural gas co-gen facilities in Eastern Ohio which together produce approximately 1,900 MW of power for the PJM Interconnection marketplace. Since then, he has worked with numerous companies with similar real estate requirements as a land and site selection specialist.

About NAI Burns Scalo

Since 1956, we’ve been at the forefront of commercial real estate services – including brokerage, property management, development, and construction. We’ve learned the ropes, navigated the tides, and honed expertise that only comes from over six decades of experience.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, our team is comprised of nearly 100 dedicated commercial real estate specialists – delivering a fully integrated real estate services platform with a local, regional, and international reach. Our team is dedicated to excellence and guiding our clients toward exceptional outcomes in their real estate endeavors.

About NAI Global

NAI Global is a leading global commercial real estate brokerage firm. NAI Global offices are leaders in their local markets and work in unison to provide clients with exceptional solutions to their commercial real estate needs. NAI Global has more than 300 offices strategically located throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific, with over 5,100 local market professionals, managing more than 1.1 billion square feet of property and facilities. Annually, NAI Global completes more than $20 billion in commercial real estate transactions throughout the world. NAI Global provides a complete range of corporate and institutional real estate services, including brokerage and leasing, property and facilities management, real estate investment and capital market services, due diligence, global supply chain and logistics consulting and related advisory services. To learn more, visit www.naiglobal.com.

