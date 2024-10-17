Elevated Living Offers Cutting-Edge Maintenance Tool to Improve Property Upkeep

The PropTech leader introduces a cutting-edge maintenance tool for property managers, enhancing efficiency & resident satisfaction in multifamily communities.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living, a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge maintenance tool designed to streamline property upkeep processes, significantly improve response times, and enhance overall resident satisfaction.

The maintenance tool is the latest addition to Elevated Living's comprehensive ecosystem of property management solutions. It offers a user-friendly interface for both residents and maintenance staff, featuring real-time status updates, automated scheduling, and push notifications. Inspections are also built in- from customizable checklists per floorplan or area, ability to include photos, and schedule one-time or recurring preventative maintenance inspections— this maintenance portal ensures your property stays in tip-top shape. This new tool aims to address common pain points in property management while elevating the living experience in luxury residential buildings.

"Our goal has always been to combine cutting-edge technology with human-powered hospitality," said Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living. "With the launch of our Maintenance Tool, we're taking another significant step towards creating a unified system that benefits both property managers and residents alike."

Benefits for Property Managers and Landlords:

• Increased Efficiency: Streamline work order management with features like calling, messaging, and mobile-friendly scheduling. Track key performance indicators (KPIs) such as "time to assign," "time to schedule," and "time to close" for better decision-making.

• Improved Resident Satisfaction: Generate a satisfaction score for your maintenance team, allowing you to identify areas for improvement and showcase resident feedback. Watch your online reputation skyrocket with a built-in review generator.

• Reduced Costs: Save valuable time and resources with a user-friendly system that minimizes administrative burdens.

Benefits for Residents:

• Real-Time Status Updates: Stay informed about the progress of your work order with instant notifications.

• Automated Communication: Enjoy the convenience of automated texting for scheduling appointments and push notifications for reminders.

• Job Completion Summary: Review a detailed summary of the completed work, including notes and photos attached by the maintenance staff.

• Provide Feedback: Rate your satisfaction with the service received, allowing property managers to continuously improve resident experiences.

Elevated Living's Maintenance Tool is backed by impressive results:

• 61% increase in response time to residents' maintenance requests

• 98% resident satisfaction score with the user experience

• 20+ hours saved by maintenance technicians per month

These improvements not only enhance operational efficiency, but also contribute to higher resident retention rates and improved property valuations.

The launch of the maintenance tool aligns with Elevated Living's vision of powering buildings and services through a single, comprehensive solution. This approach has resonated strongly within the industry, as evidenced by the company's rapid growth and recent accolades, including gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards.

"In today's competitive real estate market, providing an exceptional living experience is crucial," added Koczwara. "Our Maintenance Tool empowers property managers to deliver top-tier service while streamlining their operations. It's a win-win for everyone involved."

Elevated Living's commitment to innovation and service excellence has positioned the company as a trusted partner for the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry. The maintenance tool is expected to further solidify this standing, offering a powerful solution to common challenges faced by property managers and landlords across the United States.

Property managers and real estate developers interested in learning more about Elevated Living's maintenance tool and other solutions are encouraged to visit the company website (https://www.elevatedliving.com/) or click here to schedule a free demo.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living (https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us) is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

Contact Details

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States

