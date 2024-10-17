BoCG Ventures Sets Up Regional HQ at Abu Dhabi Global Market, Strengthening Venture Operating Model for Global Expansion

BoCG Ventures expands regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi Lyon Kassab Headshot Chris Ha Headshot

The launch of our Abu Dhabi headquarters underscores our commitment to the region. It signals our belief in the UAE’s vision to continue to be a vital connector between East and West...” — Lyon Kassab

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlights:

- Over the past year, BoCG Ventures has developed scalable strategies across blockchain, gaming, sustainability, media, AI, and financial services.

- In summer 2024, the firm registered its U.S.-based Antifragile Fund to drive $80M in foreign direct investment into MENA, with commitments from investors in Cyprus and Italy.

- Abu Dhabi was chosen for its leadership in sector diversification, innovation, and commitment to developing new knowledge sectors.

- BoCG Ventures Middle East was established by its Los Angeles-based parent company, whose VOM track record includes syndications and turnarounds with Cerberus Capital, LVMH, T. Rowe Price, Goldman Sachs, Isagenix, FreshDirect, and Warby Parker.

BoCG Ventures, a leading venture operating firm, has solidified its MENA presence with the establishment of a regional headquarters within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This strategic move underscores the firm’s commitment to scaling its venture operating model across blockchain, gaming, sustainability, media, artificial intelligence, financial services, and other high-growth sectors.

Over the past year, BoCG Ventures has developed and refined a scalable framework for managing both foreign and local assets. The firm registered its U.S.-based Antifragile Fund to drive foreign direct investment (FDI) into the MENA region, backed by an initial $20 million commitment from investment groups in Cyprus and Italy. Abu Dhabi was selected as the regional headquarters for its progressive leadership in sectoral diversification and innovation, making it an ideal hub for BoCG Ventures’ regional and global expansion.

BoCG Ventures Middle East was established by its Los Angeles-based parent company, whose VOM track record includes syndications and turnarounds with Cerberus Capital, LVMH, T. Rowe Price, Goldman Sachs, Isagenix, FreshDirect, and Warby Parker to name a few.

The firm’s dual framework integrates its Delaware-based Antifragile Fund with its Abu Dhabi-based Venture Operating Company, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards from both Delaware’s Division of Corporations and ADGM. This structure enables seamless cross-border operations while offering global investors access to high-growth opportunities in the MENA region through BoCG’s proven VOM framework, with a strategic focus on blockchain, digital assets, entertainment, and frontier technologies — key sectors aligned with Abu Dhabi’s economic agenda.

BoCG Ventures was founded by serial entrepreneurs Lyon Kassab and Chris Ha, both of whom bring deep expertise in venture-backed enterprises and corporate operations. Since its inception, BoCG has generated over $2 billion in transactional value for stakeholders, excluding recent gains from the firm’s 2023–2024 emerging market diversification strategy.

Lyon Kassab, General Partner, anchors BoCG’s U.S. operations from Los Angeles, focusing on mid-market growth and operational fundamentals and spearheading the Antifragile Fund investment operations. Chris Ha leads the firm’s regional expansion into emerging markets, leveraging her background in technology and scientific innovation to scale operations across MENA through the Abu Dhabi base. Together, Kassab and Ha have built a comprehensive venture practice since launching in New York City in 2018, driving sustained growth across BoCG Ventures’ global portfolio.

“As we anchor our venture operations in Abu Dhabi, we see tremendous potential to leverage the UAE’s commitment to innovation and sector diversification. Our Venture Operating Model positions BoCG Ventures as an integrator of international capital to emerging markets, creating scalable growth opportunities across blockchain, media, and financial services. This is only the beginning of a long-term strategy to foster sustainable value for our stakeholders and partners globally.” — Chris Ha, General Partner, BoCG Ventures

“The launch of our Abu Dhabi headquarters underscores our commitment to the region. It signals our belief in the UAE’s vision to continue to be a vital connector between East and West while also fueling the country’s growth as a regional hub for innovation and finance. Through the Antifragile Fund, we are driving cross-border U.S. investments and accelerating BoCG Ventures’ expansion across key MENA regions.” — Lyon Kassab, General Partner, BoCG Ventures

BoCG Ventures’ expansion into Abu Dhabi connects global capital with local innovation in one of the world’s fastest-growing regions. The goal is to help investors seize opportunities through its VOM framework while advancing the UAE’s leadership in digital transformation and venture growth. This vision is reinforced by BoCG Ventures Labs, the company’s technology implementation arm, driving innovation through shared digital infrastructure, services, and personalized innovation.

About the firm:

BoCG Ventures is an antifragile investment fund and venture operating firm that specializes in technology-enabled ventures. With their hands-on operational framework, Venture Operating Model (VOM), they create strategic roadmaps and operational frameworks for scalable projects. BoCG Ventures focuses on investing in antifragile brands that leverage technology for long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

For more information, visit: www.bocgventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated growth and performance of BoCG Ventures and its Antifragile Fund Series. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. BoCG Ventures undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@bocgventures.com

Investor Relations:

ir@bocgventures.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.