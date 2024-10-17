STMicroelectronics reveals flexible, future-proof smart-meter communication solution for the energy transition

ST85MM PLC modem

ST Smart Grid multi-connectivity solutions to be showcased at Enlit Europe, Milan, October 22-24

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready for use in forthcoming multi-protocol smart meters that enhance flexibility for handling energy data, STMicroelectronics’ ST85MM programmable powerline communication (PLC) modem natively supports field-proven Meters and More and PRIME 1.4 smart grid standards.

The energy transition is happening everywhere and transforming the role of metering, as increasingly intelligent networks and new stakeholders demand extra information and more flexible access to usage data. ST has long-term and close engagements with major utilities in Europe and worldwide, with unique leadership in Meters and More and PRIME technologies with more than 60 million meters installed in the field based on ST solutions. Building on that experience has now produced the ST85MM programmable modem with proven Meters and More and PRIME technologies support.

“The demands placed on smart meters are changing to support new production and distribution models,” said Domenico Arrigo, General Manager, Application Specific Product Division, STMicroelectronics. “Our new modem provides a future-proof foundation for advancement, leveraging our market-proven PLC system-on-chip architecture and our experience as a key member in all major industry alliances promoting standardization.”

The ST85MM features programmable DSP and Arm® Cortex®-M4 core, able to run either Meters and More or PRIME protocols and integrating the complete PLC analog front end, and dedicated state of the art cryptographic engine for turn-key secure communication. The STLD1 line driver companion IC works with the ST85MM to complete the PLC communication function of the smart-meter design.

On top of the latest protocol capabilities, ST is also the first in the market to announce PRIME 1.4 Hybrid PLC and RF certification for the base node. This leverages the advantages of powerline and wireless connectivity by combining the modem with S2-LP ultra-low power radio transceiver.

The ST85MM is available now in a 7mm x 7mm QFN56 package. Please visit st.com/st85mm for more information.

ST will showcase the ST85MM and all smart grid multi-connectivity solutions at Enlit Europe, the end-to-end energy expo, in Milan October 22-24, 2024.

For more information and to register to attend, please visit https://www.st.com/content/st_com/en/events/enlit-europe.html.



