Exposure Ninja Launches Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) Service for AI-Driven Search

Exposure Ninja launches a Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) service for AI-driven search, including ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

The launch of our new GEO service is an exciting leap forward. AI search is growing and the future of search is going to change. Businesses must be ready for it.” — Charlie Marchant, CEO of Exposure Ninja

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exposure Ninja, a leading digital marketing agency, has launched its innovative Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) service , designed as an extension to its existing SEO offerings.This new service is designed to support businesses to secure visibility in the rapidly evolving world of AI-driven search engines like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity and other generative models that are redefining how users search online.Generative Engine Optimisation: The New Frontier of SearchGEO is a bolt-on service that enhances traditional SEO by focusing on optimising content for AI-driven tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and other generative engines.Unlike traditional SEO, which aims to rank websites in search engine results pages (SERPs), GEO works to ensure that content is featured prominently by generative AI tools when responding to user queries.“The launch of our new GEO service is an exciting leap forward,” said Charlie Marchant, CEO at Exposure Ninja. “As search evolves with AI-driven results and direct answers, it's crucial that our clients are optimising for these new channels of content discovery. AI search is growing and the future of search is going to change. Businesses must be ready for it.”How GEO WorksExposure Ninja's GEO service builds upon your existing SEO strategy, integrating advanced techniques that make content highly relevant for generative engines. This service includes:- GEO Strategy Development: Crafting bespoke strategies to ensure that businesses are visible in AI responses.- SEO Foundation Optimisation: Enhancing your existing SEO strategy to align seamlessly with GEO, ensuring a strong foundation for AI-driven optimisation.- AI Overview Optimisation: Adapting content to gain visibility in Google’s AI Overview, ensuring brands are featured in these new result types.- Content Creation and Enhancement: Developing authoritative, easy-to-understand content that AI models prefer to use in their answers.- Digital PR and Brand Mentions: Ensuring that AI tools have plenty of reliable data about clients by generating brand mentions, high-authority backlinks and reviews.The agency has released a comprehensive blog post titled Generative Engine Optimisation: How to Rank in New AI Search , providing in-depth insights and strategies for mastering GEO.Pioneering AI Overview TestingExposure Ninja was among the first to experiment with and publicly share information ranking factors for AI Overviews. Even when Google’s AI Overview feature was in beta and restricted to US users, Exposure Ninja proactively tested content strategies to understand how to rank effectively. These early efforts cemented the agency's position as an industry leader in AI-driven search optimisation.Why GEO MattersThe digital marketing world is at a pivotal moment. With AI-powered search engines becoming more mainstream, generative models are being used to provide direct answers to users’ questions, bypassing the traditional list of blue links that have defined search for decades.GEO represents an opportunity for early adopters to capture a larger share of voice within this new AI-driven environment.Tim Cameron-Kitchen, Exposure Ninja's founder, says "While only a fraction of searches are carried out on AI chatbots and Google still has the vast majority of search market share, some marketers are viewing this moment as a land grab. Integrating GEO into your marketing strategy now puts you ahead of competitors who have not yet understood the shift that’s happening."About Exposure NinjaExposure Ninja is a digital marketing agency specialising in search. It's a multi-award winner at the Global Search and UK Search Awards, taking home awards for the best US, UK and Integrated SEO campaigns. The agency is a certified B Corp.For more information on Exposure Ninja's new GEO service or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://exposureninja.com/services/generative-engine-optimisation or contact andrea.iliffe@exposureninja.com.

