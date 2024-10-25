Nominations Open for The 16th Annual Shyne Awards Celebrating Young Achievers and Community Leaders Worldwide

The 16th Annual Shyne Awards Accepting Nominations

Nominations are open for The 16th Annual Shyne Awards, celebrating young people (13-24) for their achievements in community service, arts, academics, and more!

The Shyne Awards go beyond recognition—we believe young people have the power to transform the world.” — Orlana Darkins Drewery

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shyne Awards Foundation, a Pittsburgh-based non-profit, is excited to announce that nominations are now open for The 16th Annual Shyne Awards. This prestigious national event honors exceptional young adults, ages 13-24, who are making a positive impact in their communities across the globe, as well as the adults and businesses who inspire and support them.

The Shyne Awards recognize achievements in a variety of categories for young adults, including:

• Community Service: Individuals dedicated to serving others and making a difference.

• Entrepreneurship: Young innovators and business leaders creating change.

• Academics: Students demonstrating outstanding scholastic achievement.

• The Arts: Talented individuals excelling in visual and performing arts.

• Youth Ministry: Young people making a difference through faith-based service.

• Science: Budding scientists and researchers making strides in their fields.

• Youth Group Participation: Active members contributing to positive youth organizations.

• Overcoming Obstacles: Inspirational individuals who have overcome adversity to achieve their goals.

• Leadership: Young people demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities in their schools, communities, or organizations.

In addition to recognizing outstanding youth, The Shyne Awards also honor adults who are making a significant impact:

• Teacher of the Year: Awarded to an exceptional educator who goes above and beyond to inspire and support students.

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Recognizing an individual who has dedicated their life to service and has made significant contributions to their community and in the lives of young people.

The Shyne Awards also celebrate businesses that demonstrate a commitment to community engagement and social responsibility:

• Business Making a Difference Award: Honoring a company that is making a positive impact through its business practices and community involvement.

"The Shyne Awards go beyond recognition—we believe young people have the power to transform the world," says Orlana Darkins Drewery, co-founder and executive director, The Shyne Awards Foundation, "By celebrating their achievements, we aim to inspire continued greatness and show the limitless potential they hold."

Darkins Drewery, who grew up in an underprivileged environment, understands firsthand the importance of recognizing and celebrating the achievements of young people. She founded The Shyne Awards with her husband, Darnell A. Drewery, to counter negative stereotypes and empower youth to reach their full potential.

The 16th Annual Shyne Awards will be held on Sunday, August 3, 2025, in Pittsburgh, PA. The event will feature local celebrities, past Shyne Award honorees, entertainment, and more.

Nominate a deserving young person, teacher, community leader, or business today! Nominations can be submitted by teachers, parents, peers, or individuals themselves. To learn more about The Shyne Awards Foundation, nominate an individual or business, or make a donation to support their mission, visit theshyneawardsfoundation.org.

About The Shyne Awards Foundation:

Founded in 2007, The Shyne Awards Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating the achievements of young adults. Through the annual Shyne Awards and other programs, the Foundation provides a platform for young people to be recognized and empowered to make a positive impact on their communities.

