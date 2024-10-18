Global Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The airport ground and cargo handling services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $23.82 billion in 2023 to $25.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to safety and security measures, market competition, global trade trends, environmental concerns, air travel expansion.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The airport ground and cargo handling services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $35.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global trade dynamics, demand for specialized services, sustainability initiatives, focus on contactless solutions, air travel recovery.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8596&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market

The increase in global trade is expected to boost the growth of the airport ground and cargo handling services market going forward. Global trade refers to the exchange of goods, services, and capital across international borders or territories. Global trade expansion leads to a surge in the movement of goods and merchandise across borders, resulting in higher cargo volumes that require efficient handling at airports.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airport-ground-and-cargo-handling-services-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Aviapartner N.V., Swissport International AG, Worldwide Flight Services Inc., Alvest Group Company Limited, Mallaghan Engineering Limited, MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmbH & Co. KG, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd., JBT AeroTech Corporation, Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, Airport Associates, John Bean Technologies Corporation, ADELTE Group SL, Cavotec SA, Vestergaard Company A/S, Cargotec Corporation, Dubai National Air Transport Association, Havas Ground Handling Company, AeroGround Flughafen München GmbH, Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A., Air France-KLM, Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited, Air Serv Corporation, Alliance Ground International, Flightcare Global, Goldair Handling, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, Transworld Aviation Limited, Turkish Ground Services A.S., United Ground Express Inc., Universal Aviation Aircraft Services Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to implement hydrogen power for ground support equipment at airports. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market Segmented?

1) By Airport Type: Domestic, International

2) By Services: Passenger Handling, Baggage handling, Cargo and Mail Handling, Aircraft Handling, Ramp Handling

3) By Infrastructure Type: Greenfield Airport, Brownfield Airport

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market Definition

The airport ground and cargo handling services refer to a variety of assistance given to assist an aircraft for ground repositioning, preparation, and completion of a flight, including customer service and ramp service activities. Ground handling services' primary objective is to increase speed, efficiency, and precision while decreasing the turnaround time of airplanes. It improves the airport's capabilities to provide customer service.

Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global airport ground and cargo handling services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on airport ground and cargo handling services market size, airport ground and cargo handling services market drivers and trends, airport ground and cargo handling services market major players and airport ground and cargo handling services market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Airport And Marine Port Security Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airport-and-marine-port-security-global-market-report

Airport And Marine Port Security Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airport-and-marine-port-security-global-market-report

Airport Construction Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airport-construction-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.