Xerafy Connected Tools: Finalist for Technology Achievement Award at MRO Asia Pacific 2024

Connected Tools Finalist for Technology Achievement Award at MRO Asia Pacific 2024 Connected Tools by Xerafy and KTC: nepros ID tools

SINGAPORE, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xerafy , a leader in RFID technology and engineering, is thrilled to announce that its co-developed nepros ID connected tools with Kyoto Tool Co., Ltd. (KTC) have been named a finalist for the MRO Technology Achievement of the Year at MRO Asia Pacific 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores the innovative strides made in Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) tool management.The Nepros ID tools leverage Xerafy's advanced Connected Assets RFID technology, setting a new standard of real-time tracking, automated inventory control, and operational efficiency. This collaboration between Xerafy and KTC represents a significant advancement in Foreign Object Debris (FOD) prevention, ensuring seamless compliance with industry regulations while minimizing tool loss and enhancing workflow optimization.Driving Digitization in MROXerafy has been at the forefront of RFID technology since 2010, driving innovation and delivering solutions that promote operational excellence across various industries. The company's commitment to digitization in MRO not only enhances safety and compliance but also empowers organizations to achieve greater operational efficiency.With the ability to retrofit RFID technology into existing tool inventories, Xerafy's solutions are set to reshape tool control automation. The company is also advancing the use of RFID for managing component work-in-process (WIP) and ensuring comprehensive tracking and authentication of MRO parts inventory.Meet Xerafy at MRO Europe and Airshow ChinaAs a key highlight of this achievement, Xerafy will also showcase the nepros ID tools at the MRO Europe event (October 22-24, 2024, Barcelona), and Airshow China (November 12-17, Zhuhai). Meet Xerafy to explore the transformative capabilities of the nepros ID tools and the broader Connected Assets platform.For more information about Xerafy and its innovative RFID solutions, please visit xerafy.com.About Xerafy:Xerafy is a pioneer in the development of industrial RFID technology, providing advanced tagging solutions that enhance asset tracking and inventory management across various sectors. Xerafy enables digital transformation at Fortune 500 companies with benchmark-topping RFID asset tagging solutions, specialist industry expertise, and award-winning engineering.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.