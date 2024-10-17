Justice and Constitutional Development on collection of media accreditation for International Association of Judges Conference

Members of the media who applied for an accreditation to attend the International Association of Judges Conference, are hereby informed to collect their accreditation tags as follows:

Date and Time:

16 October 2024 from 15h00 -18h00

17 October 2024 from 08h30-19h00

18 October 2024 from 07h30 -18h00

19 October 2024 from 08h30-18h00

20 October 2024 from 08h30 -18h00

21 October 2024 from 08h30-18h00

22 October 2024 from 08h30- 13h00

Venue : Marriot Hotel Crystal Towers, Cnr Century Boulevard and Rialto Road, Century City – Cape Town

All accredited members of the media will be required to present themselves with their Driver’s Licence, Identity Document or Passport for live accreditation at Marriot Hotel Crystal Towers. For more information on collection of media accreditation tags, please contact Mr Solomon Kganyago on 063 489 7073.

Enquiries:

Mr. Tsekiso Machike

Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development

078 237 3900