Justice and Constitutional Development on collection of media accreditation for International Association of Judges Conference
Members of the media who applied for an accreditation to attend the International Association of Judges Conference, are hereby informed to collect their accreditation tags as follows:
Date and Time:
- 16 October 2024 from 15h00 -18h00
- 17 October 2024 from 08h30-19h00
- 18 October 2024 from 07h30 -18h00
- 19 October 2024 from 08h30-18h00
- 20 October 2024 from 08h30 -18h00
- 21 October 2024 from 08h30-18h00
- 22 October 2024 from 08h30- 13h00
Venue : Marriot Hotel Crystal Towers, Cnr Century Boulevard and Rialto Road, Century City – Cape Town
All accredited members of the media will be required to present themselves with their Driver’s Licence, Identity Document or Passport for live accreditation at Marriot Hotel Crystal Towers. For more information on collection of media accreditation tags, please contact Mr Solomon Kganyago on 063 489 7073.
Enquiries:
Mr. Tsekiso Machike
Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development
078 237 3900
