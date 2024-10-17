Riverspell Unveils a New Era of Ethical Fashion, Showcasing Sustainable Independent Designers

Miracle Eye Clementine Print Philine of SF Art Deco Pantsuit Swaay Bloom Print

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverspell continues to reshape the fashion industry by partnering with independent designers who are redefining what it means to create sustainable fashion. Sitting between haute couture and ready-to-wear, Riverspell offers carefully curated, high-quality pieces that blend the craftsmanship of couture with the accessibility of ready-to-wear. Each design is thoughtfully created to celebrate individuality, sustainability, and timeless style.“At Riverspell, we’re dedicated to ending fast fashion by collaborating with independent designers who embrace sustainability, ethical production, and slow fashion,” explained Tiffany Lance, founder of Riverspell, “Our customers love supporting these independent, sustainable brands and helping shift the industry away from fast fashion, which often takes inspiration from talented artists without giving credit.”Our designers are more than just brands—they’re storytellers, artists, and innovators pushing the boundaries of sustainable fashion, like keeping luxury dead stock materials out of our landfills and securing the most amazing 1960's fabric that was hidden away in warehouses for decades. Here’s a closer look at some of the amazing partners we’re honored to work with:Miracle EyeMiracle Eye is a Latina-owned, family-run fashion business based in Los Angeles. Every piece of Miracle Eye clothing is lovingly and ethically made to order, ensuring an ethical production process. Miracle Eye focuses on sourcing the highest-quality materials, working with vintage recycled fabrics as much as possible to minimize waste and remain sustainable. The brand is a beautiful reflection of the family’s commitment to artistry, sustainability, and preserving the uniqueness of made to order fashion. Through Riverspell, Miracle Eye continues to extend its reach, connecting with customers who value ethical, slow fashion and timeless, vintage-inspired pieces.Philine of San FranciscoPhiline Rauh, the daughter of two artists, grew up in the creative hub of Marin County, California. Surrounded by art, she found her passion for design early on. After starting as an apprentice at Indru's Tailoring, Philine moved to New York City to earn her BFA in Fashion Design from Pratt Institute. Her experience spans both the creative and business sides of the industry, having designed collections while traveling across Asia and Europe for major importers.Returning to the San Francisco Bay Area, Philine became the Design Director for San Francisco City Lights, where she launched a successful yoga line and performance wear. As a pioneer in organic clothing with Blue Canoe and a key creative force at Rainbeau, Philine has always been ahead of the sustainability movement. Her current coat line, born out of a reconnection with her parent's immigrant journey, celebrates global unity and honors the diverse cultures of those seeking a better life. By partnering with Riverspell, Philine shares her story of craftsmanship and cultural celebration with a wider audience.SwaayFounded by Natasha Rosekrans, Swaay is built around the idea of living life to the fullest. Tasha grew up playing soccer and snowboarding while balancing her love for art and fashion. Swaay brings together Tasha’s passion for sports and creativity by offering activewear that is both ultra-comfortable and flattering. Using luxuriously soft fabrics sourced from recycled materials, each piece is consciously made in California to empower and uplift. Swaay is all about making you feel incredible in designs that are as sustainable as they are stylish!Join Our Growing PlatformAs Riverspell grows, we are always on the lookout for more incredible partners to join our marketplace . We are actively seeking sustainable jewelry brands, accessory designers, and apparel creators who are passionate about creating fashion with purpose. Our goal is to extend the reach of independent creators who are shaping the future of ethical fashion, providing them with a platform to connect with a conscious, style-driven audience.If you share our values and vision , we’d love to explore how we can work together to elevate your brand. Let’s continue to push the boundaries of sustainability and create a meaningful impact in the fashion world.For more information on Riverspell’s mission or to explore how to become a partner, visit www.riverspell.com

