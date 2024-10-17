PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release

October 17, 2024 Jinggoy seeks commendation for Pinay teener who won gold at World Taekwondo Juniors Championships SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution seeking to commend 16-year-old Tachiana Kezhia Mangin for ending the Philippines' 28-year wait for a gold medal at the 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships. Mangin secured victory in the women's -49kg category, earning the country's second gold medal in the competition since its inception in 1996 and becoming the nation's first-ever female gold medalist in the junior division. "She deserves commendation from the Senate for putting the country back on the taekwondo map and for exemplifying positive values of unwavering resilience and commitment to excellence at such a young age," Estrada said in his Senate Resolution No. 1210. "Mangin brought great pride and honor to the nation with her momentous victory. Her impressive accomplishment embodies the immense potential of the new generation of Filipino athletes, and heralds the bright future for the Philippines," the Senate leader said. The Grade 12 senior high school student from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) prevailed against Judith Cordoba Heredia of Spain and Natkamon Wassna of Thailand to secure a spot in the quarter-finals, where she dominated against Habiba Wael Emerah of Egypt. The Filipina jin entered the finals match after Lamprini Anna Asimaki of Greece withdrew from the semi-finals due to an injury. Mangin secured the historic gold medal against crowd favorite, South Korea's Kim Hyang-Gi after surviving four successive fights in one day. The last podium finish for the Philippines was made by Alex Borromeo who won the championship title in Men's -47kg during the inaugural edition in 1996 in Barcelona, Spain. *Mangin* previously clinched the gold medal in the Daegu 2024 World University Taekwondo Festival last July. The young prodigy also won a bronze medal in the 2019 World Taekwondo Cadet Championship, and two Asian Championship bronzes in the 2019 cadets division and 2022 youth division. The World Taekwondo Junior Championships is a biennial taekwondo competition for the junior age category. The 14th edition of the championships was hosted by Chuncheon, South Korea from October 1 to 6, 2024. It was participated by a record of 963 youth athletes born between January 1, 2007, and December 31, 2009, from 127 countries, Individual neutral athletes (AIN), and the World Taekwondo Refugee Team who competed across 10 weight categories in both the men's and women's divisions. Pagkilala ng Senado sa Pinay na nakakuha ng gintong medalya sa World Taekwondo Junior Championships, inihain ni Jinggoy NAGHAIN ng Senate Resolution No. 1210 si Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada para kilalanin ang tagumpay ng 16-anyos na si Tachiana Kezhia Mangin na nagbigay ng kauna-unahang gintong medalya sa Pilipinas sa women's -49kg category sa 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships matapos ang 28 taon. Nakamit ni Mangin ang titulo sa women's -49kg category, ang pangalawang gintong medalya sa kompetisyon mula nang magsimula ito noong 1996 at naging kauna-unahang Filipina na gold medalist ng bansa sa junior division. "Karapat-dapat siyang papurihan ng Senado dahil ibinalik niya ang bansa sa taekwondo map at nagpamalas siya ng hindi natitinag na katatagan at kahusayan sa murang edad," sabi ni Estrada. "Nagbigay si Mangin ng malaking karangalan sa bansa sa kanyang makasaysayang tagumpay. Ang dangal na ibinigay niya sa atin ay sumasalamin sa napakalaking potensyal ng bagong henerasyon ng mga atletang Filipino at magandang hinaharap para sa Pilipinas," dagdag pa ng lider ng Senado. Nanaig ang Grade 12 senior high school student mula sa University of Santo Tomas (UST) laban kina Judith Cordoba Heredia ng Spain at Natkamon Wassna ng Thailand para makuha ang puwesto sa quarter-finals kung saan siya ay namayani laban kay Habiba Wael Emerah ng Egypt. Pumasok sa finals match ang Filipina jin matapos umatras si Lamprini Anna Asimaki ng Greece dahil sa isang injury. Nakuha ni Mangin ang makasaysayang gintong medalya laban sa crowd favorite na si Kim Hyang-Gi ng South Korea matapos mapagtagumpayan ang apat na sunud-sunod na laban sa isang araw. Ang huling podium finish para sa Pilipinas ay ginawa ni Alex Borromeo na nag-uwi ng gintong medalya sa men's -47kg sa inaugural edition noong 1996 sa Barcelona, Spain. Naunang napanalunan ni Mangin ang gintong medalya sa Daegu 2024 World University Taekwondo Festival noong Hulyo. Ang batang prodigy ay nanalo rin ng bronze medal sa 2019 World Taekwondo Cadet Championship at dalawang bronze sa 2019 Asian Championship cadets division at 2022 youth division. Ang World Taekwondo Junior Championships ay isang biennial na kompetisyon ng taekwondo para sa junior age category. Ang ikalabing-apat na edisyon ng championships ay ginanap sa Chuncheon, South Korea noong Oktubre 1 hanggang 4 ng kasalukuyang taon.

