Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Global Market 2024 To Reach $14.92 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.5%

Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antimicrobial hospital textiles market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10 billion in 2023 to $10.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to stringent healthcare regulations, increased focus on patient safety, hospital accreditation requirements, research and development investments, awareness programs in healthcare.

Market Size Of The Global Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market

The antimicrobial hospital textiles market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global health crises, rise in healthcare infrastructure development, demand for sustainable and eco-friendly textiles, increasing geriatric population, government initiatives for healthcare hygiene, awareness of textile-related infections.

Growth Driver Of The Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market

The increase in awareness of hospital-acquired infections is expected to propel the growth of the antimicrobial hospital textiles market going forward. Hospital-acquired infections are infections obtained during medical care at a healthcare facility from a healthcare practitioner, such as a doctor or nurse. Antimicrobial hospital textiles help to reduce healthcare-acquired infections by affecting the digestive tract, urinary tract, skin, lungs, and bloodstream with substances that are used to stop the growth and spread of bacteria.

Key Players In The Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market

Key players in the market include Sinterama S.p.A., Trevira GmbH, PurThread Technologies Inc., LifeThreads LLC, Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, Herculite Products Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Mollyflex Srl, Swicofil AG, Baltex Group Limited, Microban International Ltd., Sciessent LLC, BASF SE, Lonza Group AG, BioCote Limited, Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Archroma Management LLC, HeiQ Materials AG, Milliken & Company, Vestagen Technical Textiles Inc., Bovie Medical Corporation, Copper Clothing Ltd., The Medicom Group, Foothills Industries Ltd., Resweater, Specialty Textile Group Inc., Gap Medical Insurance, Applied Silver Inc., Surgical Textiles, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, 3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, American Dawn Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Matguard USA, Ruhof Healthcare, BSN medical Inc., Med Pride Inc., Colorite Inc., Angelica Corporation, Hospital Specialty Company Inc., Medtronic plc, Cramer Products Inc.

Trends In Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market

Major companies operating in the antimicrobial hospital textiles market are launching new antimicrobial curtains for healthcare settings. Antimicrobial curtains are textile products equipped with materials or coatings that inhibit the growth of microorganisms, providing a hygienic barrier and reducing the risk of contamination in healthcare and other sensitive environments.

Global Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, Other Types (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Acrylic, and Cellulose Acetate)

2) By Usability: Disposable, Reusable

3) By FDA Class: Class I, Class II, Class III

4) By Hospital Department: General Ward, Surgical Room, Infectious Disease Ward, ICU, Other Hospital Departments

5) By Application: Medical Uniform And Apparels, Upholstery, Surgical textiles, Incontinence Care Garments, Wound Treatment, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market Definition

Antimicrobial hospital textiles refer to fabrics that have been treated with chemicals or manufactured with chemicals to limit the growth of bacterial germs on the fabric. It is utilized for hospital beds, curtains, and linens.

Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Global Market Report 2024 covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global antimicrobial hospital textiles market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on antimicrobial hospital textiles market size, antimicrobial hospital textiles market drivers and trends, antimicrobial hospital textiles market major players and antimicrobial hospital textiles market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

