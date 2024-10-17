The Rising Threat of Counterfeit Goods in Europe and How Digital Product Passports Can Help

A collage of luxury goods to illustrate The Rising Threat of Counterfeit Goods in Europe

The Rising Threat of Counterfeit Goods in Europe and How Digital Product Passports Can Help

yellow3 official logo 2024, black on transperant background

yellow3 official logo 2024

The Founder and CEO of yellow3, Inc, in a dark business suit

Thomas Christian Melskens, Founder & CEO, yellow3, Inc

Discover how counterfeit goods make up 5.8% of EU imports, costing brands billions. Learn how Yellow3's Digital Product Passport (DPP) combats fake, products

Quote: "The Digital Product Passport is the key to fighting counterfeit goods, enhancing brand protection, and ensuring consumer trust in the European market."”
— Thomas Chr. Melskens, CEO yellow3, inc

COPENHAGEN, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Yellow3 Research Report
Counterfeit goods are an escalating challenge in Europe, with wide-ranging consequences for brands, consumers, and the overall economy. Counterfeit products account for approximately 5.8% of all EU imports, translating to a staggering €119 billion in economic losses. These fake goods penetrate various industries, from clothing and cosmetics to pharmaceuticals and critical equipment, posing severe risks to financial health and consumer safety.​

The sectors most vulnerable to counterfeit activity include clothing and footwear, which suffer annual losses of €12 billion, followed by cosmetics and toys, with losses of €3 billion and €1 billion, respectively.​

The impact of counterfeiting is not limited to revenue losses; it also leads to significant job losses, estimated at nearly 200,000 positions across Europe. For brands, the consequences go beyond monetary losses, as counterfeit products erode consumer trust, damage brand reputations, and open up new avenues for organized crime.​

Impact on Brands and the Broader Economy
For brands, the damage caused by counterfeit goods extends far beyond financial loss. Counterfeit products often look similar to legitimate ones but need more quality and safety standards than genuine items. This not only results in dissatisfied consumers but also leads to health and safety risks. Brands' reputations can be severely tarnished when consumers associate low-quality counterfeits with legitimate products.
The economic losses from counterfeiting reverberate through the broader economy. Legitimate businesses, from manufacturing to retail, lose out on revenue, resulting in reduced tax contributions and employment opportunities. With nearly 6% of imports into the EU consisting of counterfeit goods, this illegal trade represents a substantial drag on European GDP​

The Role of the Digital Product Passport (DPP)
Yellow3's Digital Product Passport (DPP) offers a promising solution to this pervasive issue. The DPP assigns each product a unique digital identity that can be accessed by scanning a code (such as RFID, NFC, or QR), which reveals detailed information about the product's origin, manufacturing process, and journey through the supply chain. This makes it exponentially more difficult for counterfeit goods to pass as legitimate since brands, retailers, enforcement agencies, and consumers can verify every product in real-time.
By providing a transparent and traceable lifecycle for products, the DPP enhances brand protection and aligns with EU sustainability goals. The DPP ensures that products are tracked from cradle to grave, fostering product integrity and environmental responsibility. In addition, the DPP strengthens brand reputations by offering consumers peace of mind when purchasing high-value items like luxury apparel, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

The Future of Brand Protection
As counterfeit goods threaten legitimate businesses, European brands must adopt innovative tools to protect their products and reputations. Yellow3's DPP is positioned to be a key element in the fight against counterfeiting, providing a robust framework for verifying product authenticity and enhancing consumer trust. The DPP safeguards brands from economic losses and helps ensure a safer and more transparent marketplace for consumers.
In an increasingly digital world, embracing technologies like the DPP will be crucial for brands looking to maintain their integrity and thrive in the European market.

EU Legislation on Digital Product Passports
The European Union has introduced comprehensive regulations as part of its Circular Economy Action Plan, which directly supports the implementation of Digital Product Passports (DPPs). Under the European Green Deal, the Sustainable Products Initiative (SPI) aims to make sustainable products the norm. One of the key regulatory frameworks is the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), which mandates that a DPP must accompany specific categories of products to provide detailed information about their composition, repairability, and environmental footprint.
The DPP is a critical tool for enhancing product traceability and transparency, aligning with EU objectives to reduce waste and encourage reuse and recycling. This legislation primarily applies to high-impact sectors such as electronics, textiles, and batteries. Still, its scope is expected to broaden as part of the EU's commitment to fostering a more circular economy​.
.
Through this legislative push, the EU aims to combat counterfeit goods and environmental degradation by ensuring that all products placed on the market can be tracked throughout their lifecycle. This will empower consumers and businesses alike to make informed, sustainable choices.

Research source:

https://euipo.europa.eu/tunnel-web/secure/webdav/guest/document_library/observatory/documents/reports/2024_Clothing_Cosmetics_Toys/2024_Economic_Impact_of_counterfeiting_in_clothing_cosmetics_toys_PressR_en.pdf

https://euipo.europa.eu/tunnel-web/secure/webdav/guest/document_library/observatory/documents/reports/2024_Clothing_Cosmetics_Toys/2024_Economic_Impact_of_counterfeiting_in_clothing_cosmetics_toys_FullR_en.pdf

https://euipo.europa.eu/tunnel-web/secure/webdav/guest/document_library/observatory/documents/reports/2021_EUIPO_OECD_Report_Fakes/2021_EUIPO_OECD_Trate_Fakes_ExSum_en.pdf

Thomas Chr Melskens
yellow3, inc
+45 91 98 09 98
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Rising Threat of Counterfeit Goods in Europe and How Digital Product Passports Can Help

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Thomas Chr Melskens
yellow3, inc
+45 91 98 09 98
Company/Organization
yellow3
390 NE 191st St #8390
Miami, Florida, 33179
United States
+1 (786) 628-9840
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Yellow3, Inc.: Pioneering the Future of Digital Product Passports Yellow3, Inc. stands at the forefront of innovation, transforming the landscape of product lifecycle management with our cutting-edge Digital Product Passport (DPP) platform. Yellow3 is dedicated to revolutionizing how products are tracked, authenticated, and managed throughout their lifecycle, from cradle to grave. Our Vision We envision a future where transparency, sustainability, and efficiency are paramount in the global supply chain. Our mission is to empower businesses and consumers with comprehensive, verifiable information about products, fostering trust and accountability at every stage. The Y3 - Digital Product Passport Platform Our flagship product, the Y3 - Digital Product Passport platform, leverages advanced Web3 and blockchain technologies to create a secure, immutable record of a product's journey from inception to disposal. This innovative solution enables manufacturers, retailers, and consumers to access critical data about a product's origin, materials, manufacturing processes, and environmental impact. By providing a single source of truth, we enhance traceability, combat counterfeiting, and support sustainable practices. Key Features: Blockchain-based authentication ensures the integrity and authenticity of product information, reducing the risk of fraud and counterfeit goods. Lifecycle Management: Tracks a product's entire lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to end-of-life recycling, promoting circular economy principles. Sustainability Insights: Provides detailed insights into a product's environmental footprint, helping businesses and consumers make informed, eco-friendly choices. Consumer Engagement: Enhances transparency and trust, allowing consumers to verify product claims and make responsible purchasing decisions. Leadership and Expertise A team of industry experts and innovators drives Yellow3. Our diverse team brings together extensive experience in technology, sustainability, supply chain management, and digital transformation. Together, we are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern marketplace. Collaborations and Impact Yellow3 is proud to collaborate with a network of forward-thinking partners, including leading manufacturers, retailers, and sustainability advocates. Our work makes a tangible impact, driving industry standards for transparency and accountability while supporting global efforts towards a more sustainable and ethical economy. Join Us on Our Journey As we continue to expand and innovate, we invite you to join us on our journey to redefine product transparency and sustainability. Please stay connected with Yellow3, Inc. for the latest updates, news, and insights into how we are shaping the future with our Digital Product Passport Platform. For more information, visit our website at www.yellow3.com or our press team at press@yellow3.com. Yellow3, Inc. is committed to creating a world where every product tells its story with integrity and transparency, ensuring a better future for businesses, consumers, and the planet.

About yellow3, Inc

More From This Author
The Rising Threat of Counterfeit Goods in Europe and How Digital Product Passports Can Help
Navigating the Future with EU Digital Product Passport
View All Stories From This Author