Learn How to Salvage Disaster-Damaged Family Treasures

RALEIGH, N.C. - As North Carolina households recover from Tropical Storm Helene, FEMA’s preservation teams will be in Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the state to demonstrate how to safely handle and salvage your damaged items. These specialists will show you how to salvage storm-damaged family photos, artwork, textiles, media and other family treasures.

Save Your Treasures Program Schedule

Oct. 17 – 20: McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center: McDowell County Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Rd., Marion, N.C. 28752 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center: McDowell County Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Rd., Marion, N.C. 28752 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 – 21: Buncombe County Disaster Recovery Center: A.C. Reynolds High School, 1 Rocket Dr., Asheville, N.C. 28803 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

If you are unable to attend an in-person demonstration, you can learn more about salvaging family treasures by visiting www.fema.gov/disaster/recover/save-family-treasures or culturalrescue.si.edu/who-we-are/hentf.

Survivors can also visit a recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance, receive referrals to other assistance that may be available and much more. To find the nearest center, visit www.fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a zip code to 43362.