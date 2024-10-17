Coming Soon: Iowa Blueprint for Change (IBC) Registered Apprenticeship for Direct Support Employment Specialists

In honor of Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) this week, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation appreciates and is grateful for the dedication and impact of our team members who transform lives daily!

To celebrate, we’re excited to introduce the Iowa Blueprint for Change (IBC) Registered Apprenticeship for Direct Support Employment Specialists. This new initiative is designed to support individuals with disabilities and offers comprehensive training, career advancement, and a supportive community for those who join. Registration information for this incredible opportunity will be available soon.

For more information, visit the IBC federal grant website and learn how you can change lives in this career.