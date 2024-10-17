FNG Teams Up with Nitori to Bring Japanese Home Design to Filipino Homes

Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG) partner with Nitori to bring world-renowned Japanese design principles to Philippine architecture.

MAKATI CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG) , a partnership between Federal Land (Philippines) and Nomura Real Estate Development (Japan), has teamed up with Nitori, Japan’s leading furniture and home décor retailer, to bring Japanese design to Filipino homes. This collaboration blends Japan’s minimalist and modern aesthetic with the cultural warmth and traditions of the Philippines.Nitori’s arrival in the Philippines signals a major step in its global expansion. Known for its sleek designs and commitment to kaizen (continuous improvement), Nitori is set to offer Filipino consumers practical, stylish, and well-crafted home furnishings. The brand’s approach emphasizes simplicity, functionality, and a deep respect for quality. With the increasing demand in the Philippines for home solutions that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, Nitori sees great potential in this market.Tokyo’s design principles, where nature is seamlessly incorporated into everyday spaces, are a strong influence on Nitori’s products. This emphasis on creating environments that promote harmony and tranquility reflects Japan’s dedication to balancing beauty and utility. Nitori’s offerings reflect this harmony, with furniture and home décor designed to improve both the look and function of a home.FNG and Nitori share a common goal of enhancing the quality of living. Federal Land, a well-established name in Philippine real estate, is known for integrating Japanese technology into its developments. The partnership with Nitori strengthens FNG’s vision of bringing world-class design and craftsmanship to the Filipino market. According to Federal Land Chairman Alfred Ty , “This partnership is a union of shared values and vision. Both companies are committed to creating developments that enhance people’s lives and set new standards in quality and service.”About NitoriEstablished in 1967 in Hokkaido, Nitori has grown from a single store to Japan’s largest home furnishing chain, with over 700 outlets across the country and international branches in China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines, and the United States. The brand revolutionized home furnishings with its expansive range of products that showcase Japanese design’s emphasis on beauty, practicality, and craftsmanship. Nitori’s approach to design aims to create living spaces that are both pleasing to the eye and enhance everyday comfort and convenience.Nitori’s entry into the Philippine market is part of its larger vision of sharing Japanese design with the world. By offering Filipino households products that prioritize craftsmanship, durability, and functionality, Nitori aims to enrich homes with pieces that reflect both style and purpose.About FNGFederal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG) is a premier real estate developer in the Philippines, born from the partnership between Federal Land and Nomura Real Estate Development. FNG is committed to developing sustainable and community-centered projects that improve urban living in the Philippines. By combining Federal Land’s expertise in the local market with Japanese innovation, FNG aims to create developments that set new benchmarks in quality, sustainability, and design.For more information about the partnership between Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. and Nitori , visit the FNG website.

Legal Disclaimer:

