IKEA West Chester Supports Local Non-Proffit in Honor of Cincinnati’s BLINK Immersive Light Event

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IKEA West Chester is proud to announce its participation in BLINK, an Immersive Light Event taking place in Downtown Cincinnati October 17th – 20th 2024. BLINK is the nation’s largest public light and art event, spanning 30 blocks in Downtown Cincinnati and extending into Covington and Newport, Kentucky. Visitors who stop by the IKEA location in Smale Riverfront Park will see an IKEA’s Dream Destination light immersion installation. This instillation invites visitors into an immersive bedroom experience, sparking inspiration to create the ultimate sleep environment with IKEA’s stylish and functional solutions. Alongside inspiring bedroom ideas, the installation highlights IKEA’s convenient services like online shopping, click-and-collect, parcel pickup, and delivery—making it easy to bring your dream space to life. As a special thank you, visitors to our installation can also receive a free FRAKTA bag or bucket hat while supplies last.

In recognition of BLINK, IKEA West Chester will also be donating 1,200 of its iconic big blue shopping bags to Hopes Closet located in West Chester, Ohio. Hope’s Closet serves children in foster care and foster parents by providing resources, community, and loving support. In 2024, more than 1,250 children have visited their clothing boutique and selected more than 15,000 outfits, 3,000 pairs of pajamas, 2,300 pairs of shoes, and many other essentials. Simple things like choosing their own clothes and having fresh pajamas to sleep in are often novel experiences for these children, many of whom entered foster care with few if any possessions.

“This donation of blue shopping bags will help foster families to get their much-needed clothing and supplies home”, says store manager Susan Blackstock. “Being a good neighbor is an essential part of who we are, we are so happy to not only add to the city’s BLINK event with our immersive light experience, but also partner with Hopes Closet to better the lives for those in our communities”.

To celebrate, IKEA West Chester is offering $20 off $150 until November 7th. * Whether you check in with us at the event or visit our local store page, you can redeem this offer by scanning the QR code at checkout in-store. Plus, visitors to IKEA West Chester can visit the in-store immersive lighting installation located in the Work IKEA Department.

For more information on this special BLINK offer, please visit https://www.ikea.com/us/en/stores/west-chester/

For more information on Hopes Closet, please visit https://www.hopesclosetohio.org/

Disclaimer: * Valid 10/17/24-11/7/24 in-store and online for IKEA Family members at IKEA West Chester only. Valid only on items marked “As-Is,” while supplies last. Must scan IKEA Family member number in order to receive discount. Not valid online or on previous purchases. Discount applied before tax, shipping and handling. Not valid on delivery, installation, assembly, or tax. Not valid on IKEA Gift Cards or payment of your IKEA credit card. Not valid for IKEA Kitchen Event, Click & Collect, Kitchen Planning or other services. Not valid on food or on any items not marked “As-Is”. LIMIT: One discount per IKEA FAMILY member number. Discount will be applied toward a single transaction. Cannot be combined with other IKEA offers or coupons. Discount applied proportionally across items purchased, as shown on receipt. As-is items may not be returned. Other restrictions may apply. See store or https://www.ikea.com/us/en/stores/west-chester/ for details.

