City named national winner of World Wildlife Fund’s One Planet City Challenge 2024

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton has been selected as the national winner of WWF’s One Planet City Challenge (OPCC) 2024. This global competition is one of the largest and longest-running climate challenges for cities worldwide. This year, 359 cities from 48 countries participated, with 62 finalists chosen. In Canada, Hamilton, along with Peterborough and Calgary, reached the shortlist based on their reported climate data.

Since its inception in 2011, the international OPCC has highlighted leading examples of climate mitigation and adaptation from cities worldwide. This year’s jury noted Hamilton’s comprehensive Climate Action Strategy and its strong focus on collaboration and innovation.

“It is an honour to have the City of Hamilton recognized as the national winner of the One Planet City Challenge, affirming our commitment to prioritizing mitigation and adaptation efforts to realize climate justice, strengthen our position as a leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Our commitment to smart, ongoing investments in our Climate Action Strategy which aligns with this Term of Council’s priority: Sustainable Economic & Ecological Development, will yield long-term benefits, safeguarding our environment and future.”

Hamilton was evaluated against rigorous criteria, including ambitious climate targets, bold leadership, preparedness for upcoming challenges, and the alignment of its holistic climate action plan with city goals.

“This is an extremely proud moment for the City of Hamilton and the Office of Climate Change Initiatives. This recognition from the World Wildlife Fund shows Hamilton is on the right track, with the right climate action strategy,” said Lynda Lukasik, Director, Office of Climate Change Initiatives. “We now need to accelerate implementation and action through ongoing investments to address the climate emergency, which will require a collective city and community-wide effort.”

As the national winner, Hamilton is eligible to participate in WWF’s We Love Cities competition, open exclusively to OPCC finalists. The public is invited to vote, express their love for the city, and submit suggestions for further improving sustainability efforts.

We Love Cities will run throughout October 2024, concluding on World Cities Day, October 31. The OPCC Global Winners will be announced in November 2024 during the UN World Urban Forum in Cairo, Egypt.

“We are thrilled to see Hamilton recognized as the national winner of the One Planet City Challenge! This achievement underscores our ongoing commitment to tackling climate change head-on,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “Our Office of Climate Change Initiatives is dedicated to implementing strategies that reduce emissions and prepare our community for the impacts of a changing climate. Together, we are not just addressing today’s challenges but also laying the groundwork for a sustainable future for all Hamiltonians. As part of this recognition, we invite everyone to participate in WWF’s We Love Cities competition. Your vote can make a difference – express your love for Hamilton and share your ideas for enhancing our sustainability efforts.”