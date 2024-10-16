FEMA Hits $5 Million Mark!

HARRISBURG, Pa --- The Federal Emergency Management Agency hit an important milestone October 11 when grants it has awarded to Commonwealth residents under its Individuals and Households Program (IHP) totaled $5,020,070.14. The grants went to residents of Lycoming, Potter, Tioga and Union counties for losses they suffered as a result of Tropical Storm Debby, August 8-9.

In the month since September 11 when President Biden issued the presidential disaster declaration, 1,046 residents of the four counties have registered with FEMA to establish eligibility for federal disaster assistance. Registrants from Tioga County led the count with 426, Lycoming County came second with 349 residents registered, then Potter with 207 and Union with 64.

FEMA has made 1,867 payments to applicants, most of whom received funds from Other Needs Assistance (ONA). ONA grants worth $1.83 million are for survivors’ immediate needs like medical and dental expenses, childcare, moving and storage or funeral costs. Housing Assistance worth $3.18 million, went to 418 residents to help them repair their damaged homes. FEMA cannot return applicants to their original pre-disaster situation, but it can help them regain their footing in recovery.

Two new components of ONA are Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance. Even though they were small outlays, they were important sources of funds for survivors with immediate needs. Serious Needs Assistance is a one-time lump-sum payment of $750 to an eligible household to help with essential items such as food, water, baby formula, diapers, personal hygiene items, medication and fuel for transportation. More than $507,000 from Serious Needs was provided to eligible survivors.

Displacement Assistance is designed for survivors who cannot return to their home following a disaster and provides them financial assistance they can use flexibly to pay for their immediate housing needs. The $900,900 given directly to survivors from Displacement Assistance provided eligible survivors with up-front funds to assist with immediate housing options of their choice until they are able to secure a rental option to focus on their long-term recovery.

Home repair assistance from FEMA is limited to only owner-occupied primary homes, not vacation homes or second homes. In addition, home repair assistance is available to homeowners only for uninsured or underinsured disaster-damaged items that make your home safe, sanitary, secure and inhabitable. Households with damage to essential living spaces in a basement – including garden apartments – may also be eligible for FEMA assistance to help cover those losses.

When you apply for assistance, be sure to indicate if you had furnace and other essential electrical appliances damaged during the summertime disaster. If you have already repaired or replaced the furnace, be prepared to provide FEMA with valid estimates or receipts.

If you have yet to apply for FEMA assistance, go online to www.DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or download the FEMA App to your phone. If you use a video relay service or captioned telephone service. give FEMA your number for the service. And for in-person assistance, visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The registration deadline is November 12, 2024.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Pennsylvania, visit fema.gov/disaster/4815.

