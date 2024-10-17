The Latest Construction Innovations and Industry Insights - October 17, 2024

Construction Links Network

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Welcome to this edition of the Round Up News Magazine covering the latest industry news, blogs, videos and more.This week’s featured video from Waterfront Toronto highlights a significant milestone in the Port Lands Flood Protection Project. In February 2024, the team successfully flooded the newly constructed river valley, designed to reconnect the Don River to Lake Ontario. Over the summer, the "west plug" was removed, allowing water from the lake to enter the new channel. Now, they are preparing to remove the "north plug," which will let the Don River flow through the newly naturalized river valley. This intricate engineering project not only mitigates flood risks but also supports the creation of Villiers Island—a new urban space with parks, wetlands, and housing. Don Forbes explains how underwater work will complete the final steps in this ambitious project, slated for full completion in 2025.Featured content includes a range of topical subjects:• Affordable Housing Project in Corner Brook Moves Forward with RFP Announcement• Building Permit Values in Canada Drop 7 % in August• Percolating Collaboration Podcast: A Disaster-Triggered Tech Evolution• Geo Week Announces Geo Empower Event Scholarship Program Emphasizing “Tech for Good”• Goodbye Réno-Dépôt, Hello RONA+• RONA brings together its affiliated dealers for the RONA Connexia event• MLSE Unveils New Features Built by PCL as Part of Continuing Scotiabank Arena Reimagination Project• How Long Do Fabric Buildings Last• How to Repair Parging• CREA Forecasts National Home Sales to Climb 6.6% in 2025• Premier Construction Software Partners with Lumber to Revolutionize Workforce Management in Construction• ChatGPT for Beginners• Everything You Need to Know About Mobile Rope Access Anchors – Training Included• 5 Reasons You Need to Add Ambient Temperature Sensors to Your Jobsite This Winter• Webinar: Digital Strategies for Enhanced TAB & Commissioning• WorkSafeBC: New Occupational First Aid Requirements• The RONA Foundation presents over $515,000 to 150 organizations across CanadaStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

