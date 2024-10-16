CBP Commissioner Advances Bilateral Cooperation with El Salvador

WASHINGTON – The United States took a major step toward enhancing economic security and strengthening partnerships in Central America last week when U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy Miller traveled to El Salvador for engagements with senior members of President Nayib Bukele’s administration.

“El Salvador is a key partner for the United States, and for Customs and Border Protection – and is truly a model for the region,” said Mr. Miller. “CBP’s and El Salvador are productively collaborating on a wide range of issues: from securing our borders against threats, to combating drug trafficking, and disrupting the operations of transnational criminal organizations and others who seek to profit from illegal activity — all while enhancing trade facilitation, deepening our economic cooperation, and enhancing prosperity.”

Together with U.S. Ambassador William Duncan, Mr. Miller met with Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill to discuss ways the two countries can further enhance their security and strengthen trade. Through these discussions they identified avenues of future cooperation between CBP and the Government of El Salvador.

During the trip, Mr. Miller participated in an meeting with top officials from the Government of El Salvador’s economic cabinet, including Minister of Finance, Jerson Posada; Minister of Economy, Maria Luisa Hayem; Secretary of Trade and Investments, Miguel Kattan, Ambassador to the United States Milenia Mayorga; and Director General of Customs, Jose Benjamin Mayorga — as well as Foreign Minister Hill. During the meeting,

Mr. Miller then joined Director General of Customs Mayorga in signing a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA) to further strengthening border security and trade facilitation between the two countries. Once entered into force, the CMAA will allow the United States and El Salvador to exchange information and provide mutual assistance on customs offenses, thus strengthening the collaboration between the two countries.

Mr. Miller also joined Director General of Migration and Foreigners (DGME) Ricardo Cucalon in signing the Passenger Information Sharing Agreement (ATS-G), an initiative that will increase U.S. government border security and counterterrorism information sharing between the two countries. This cooperation will contribute to enhanced traveler risk assessment.

While in San Salvador, Mr. Miller visited the International Law Enforcement Academy San Salvador, a binational institution that trains law enforcement professionals from partner nations throughout Latin America and the Caribbean to further social, political, and economic stability. Through ILEA San Salvador, CBP personnel contribute to international training on a wide range of law enforcement matters, including international border interdiction, fraudulent documents, air cargo interdiction, and more. Mr. Miller met with students participating in a CBP-led, and INL supported, training program on countering transnational criminal organizations, as well as students in an international counternarcotics seminar, to share lessons in organizational priorities and leadership.

Mr. Miller also met with CBP personnel working across El Salvador from the U.S. Border Patrol, the Office of Field Operations, and Headquarters Units, who support our initiative in country and across Latin America to further enhance regional security.

For more information on CBP’s global customs efforts and combating narcotics trafficking, follow @CBP on X.