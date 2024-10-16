CBP officers seize over $4M in narcotics at Hidalgo Port of Entry

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry seized more than $4,000,000 in narcotics in a single enforcement action.

“This significant cocaine seizure underscores the reality of the drug threat our officers face every day,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. “Our frontline officers maintain a forward leaning enforcement posture and this seizure reflects dedication to CBP’s border security mission.”

Packages containing nearly 300 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On October 11, at the Pharr cargo lot in Pharr, Texas, a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer for secondary inspection.. During a secondary examination, CBP Officers discovered 119 packages containing a total of nearly 300 pounds of alleged cocaine within the conveyance. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $4,003,296.

CBP seized the narcotics, tractor, trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

