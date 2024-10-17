Alta Data Technologies Earns Top Supplier Award from Aerospace & Defense Review for Fifth Consecutive Year

Alta Solutions Provider - Top 10 in Industry for MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC

We remain committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services, and we are proud to be a trusted partner in the aerospace industry.” — Richard Schuh, CEO

RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Data Technologies, a leading provider of MIL-STD- 1553 and ARINC avionics interface solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Top 10 Supplier by Aerospace & Defense Review for the fifth consecutive year. This prestigious award highlights Alta's continued dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction in the 1553 and ARINC networking markets."We are honored to receive this recognition from Aerospace & Defense Review for the fifth year in a row," said Richard Schuh, CEO of Alta. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We remain committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services, and we are proud to be a trusted partner in the aerospace industry."Continued Innovation in MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC ConnectivityAlta continues to push the boundaries of avionics interface technology with a series of groundbreaking product releases.• NLINE™ Product Family: This innovative solution embeds Alta's advanced protocol engine directly into ruggedized cabling, delivering an incredibly compact form factor with ultra-fast communication capabilities. The NLINE is ideal for a wide range of applications, including avionics testing and operational flight plan (OFP) data loading. It is available with Ethernet, Thunderbolt™, and USB 3 interfaces.• MEZ Family of Interface Cards: These remarkably small circuit cards offer 1553, EBR (enhanced bit-rate 1553), WMUX, and ARINC interfaces, paired with either Ethernet or PCI Express host connections. The MEZ family provides miniaturized, modular connectivity for demanding avionics applications.• Expanded PMC and XMC Card Offerings: Alta continues to support legacy and emerging standards like MOSA with new PMC and XMC interface cards. These include a high-density XMC-1553 card with up to 10 individual channels and an XMC-MAS card that combines asynchronous serial interfaces (RS-232, RS-422, and RS-485) with 1553/ARINC capabilities and digital discrete.All Alta products include the streamlined AltaAPI™ SDK, a full software toolkit that promotes code reuse and accelerates development with hundreds of readily available example programs.Uncompromising Quality – The Foundation of Alta's SuccessAlta maintains an unwavering commitment to quality, evident in its rigorous manufacturing processes. Each product undergoes multiple JTAG boundary scans, multiple IPC-610 Class 3 inspections, image scanning, and comprehensive functional testing. This dedication to excellence allows Alta to confidently offer an industry-leading 5-year warranty.About Alta Data TechnologiesAlta is a rapidly growing, private company that provides industry-leading MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density interface card channel counts, Ethernet converters, and USB and Thunderbolt™ appliances. Interface cards include boards for various computer system architectures, such as PCI Express, PMC, XMC VPX, MOSA, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express. Learn more at www.altadt.com

