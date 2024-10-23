Stanton Optical Opens New Store in West Orlando, FL

Stanton Optical Orlando West - Your Ultimate Destination for Glasses, Contacts, and Sunglasses Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Stanton Optical Orlando West Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Orlando West Store Before They're Gone!

Full-Service Eye Care, Offering Hi-tech Eye Exams, Eye Health Solutions and Affordable Eyewear

Making eye care affordable and convenient for West Orlando residents is a great source of pride for our Stanton Optical family.” — Daniel Stanton

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in 7225 W Colonial Drive, Suite #110, Orlando, FL 32818, strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 280+ locations nationwide.Convenient Eye Care for Less“We’re excited to open our 6th Stanton Optical store in the Orlando market, a community we have been serving for over 3 years. Making eye care affordable and convenient for West Orlando residents is a great source of pride for our Stanton Optical family. We know consumers are having to stretch their dollar further in this economy. We work hard to leverage our direct relationships with manufacturers to offer the best prices on eye exams, glasses and top contact lens brands without compromising quality. Not everyone has vision insurance so it’s important we offer eye care solutions everyone can afford”, said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical.With its on-site optical labs, you can walk in, get an eye exam, and get single-vision glasses made the same day in as fast as 30 minutes. Stanton Optical also offers various over-the-counter eye care solutions. Stanton Optical accepts most vision insurance, FSA/HSA, VSP out-of-network, and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.List of all Orlando Stanton Optical stores:-3016 E Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32803-890 Saxon Blvd., Suite 200 Orange City, FL 32763-3365 Pleasant Hill Rd. Kissimmee, FL 34746-2924 N Orange Blossom Trl., Suite 320 Kissimmee, FL 34741-600 E. Altamonte Dribr, Suite 1000 Altamonte Springs, FL 32701-7225 W Colonial Drive, Suite #110 Orlando, FL 32818Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams, well before the pandemic. Tapping into its national network of affiliated optometrists and ophthalmologists to date, the company has conducted more than 3.5 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses, and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare/UV lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam. Hours for the new optical store in West Orlando are Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm.The new location is just 3 miles from West Oaks Mall, and a walking distance from large retail stores.For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at www.stantonoptical.com or call (407) 512-0004.About Now Optics:Now Optics remains at the forefront of the eye care industry, consistently delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy. With an omnichannel offering and locations across 30 states and growing, Stanton Optical ranks among the top optical retailers nationwide. The brand is dedicated to enhancing customer experiences by merging expert eye care with affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices.

