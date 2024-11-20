Flottweg’s Decanter Centrifuges to be Featured at the Jae Park Surimi School USA

Flottweg decanters helps Surimi processors improve efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance product quality.

Flottweg Decanter for use in Surimi Processing

Flottweg offers Surimi processing solutions to address food industry challenges

NORTH SEATTLE/ LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flottweg, a global leader in mechanical separation technology, will attend the Jae Park Surimi School USA from December 3-6, 2024, at the Embassy Suite North Seattle/Lynnwood in Washington where they will feature their decanter centrifuges, a key innovation in fish processing. This prominent event for surimi professionals provides educational insights into the latest technologies and trends shaping the industry.

Surimi processors face several significant challenges in maintaining quality and efficiency. These include high losses of meat fibers during the various stages of washing and in the screw press, significant wash water consumption, high space requirements for the systems, and the easy perishability of raw materials. These challenges can lead to increased costs, operational inefficiencies, and reduced product quality.

Flottweg’s decanter centrifuges offer a highly effective solution to these industry-wide issues. "Our decanters are designed to maximize meat fiber recovery while reducing water consumption and overall space requirements,” said Bill Griffiths, subject matter expert at Flottweg. “By addressing these key challenges, Flottweg helps processors improve efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance product quality. The compact design and closed system of our decanters also help extend the shelf life of surimi products by minimizing exposure to contaminants."

Conference attendees are encouraged to visit Flottweg’s booth to learn more about how their decanter centrifuges can meet the demands of the surimi industry. Flottweg’s experts will be available to discuss custom solutions for specific operational needs.

About the Jae Park Surimi School USA
The Jae Park Surimi School USA provides education and training in the Surimi industry. Through lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on activities, the program helps professionals enhance their knowledge of Surimi processing, quality control, and product development.

About

With over 40 years of experience in the US markets, Flottweg offers high performance industrial centrifuges, belt presses, and complete custom-designed processing systems for all types of liquid-solid and liquid-liquid-solid separation applications. Flottweg uses more than 60 years of decanter and disc stack centrifuge technology knowledge to custom engineer separation solutions for our US customers in industries such as: Edible Fats and Oils Biofuels Beverages Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food Municipalities Mining And many more.

