Maine Geological Survey Updates Maine Beach Mapping Viewer with 2024 Data

October 16, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Maine Geological Survey (MGS) has updated its Maine Beach Mapping (MBMAP) viewer with the latest data collected during the summer of 2024. The MBMAP program, initiated by MGS in 2005, monitors changes in Maine's dunes and beaches over time, with a focus on the seaward edge of dominant dune vegetation.

Since 2017, MGS has also mapped the mean high-water contour to track beach erosion and changes in dry beach width. This comprehensive data collection helps assess the health of Maine's coastal ecosystems.

The 2024 updates, largely compiled by MGS coastal geology intern Jeannette Berman (photo included below), who surveyed 42 sandy beaches from Kittery to Bristol, reveal significant shifts in Maines coastal landscape. The data includes detailed information on shoreline, dune, and beach changes, now accessible to the public via the MBMAP viewer.

Key features of the updated viewer include:

Shoreline Positions Users can view natural shoreline features, seawalls, and high-water lines, with detailed information on the date and type of shoreline data collected.

Users can view natural shoreline features, seawalls, and high-water lines, with detailed information on the date and type of shoreline data collected. Dune Changes (2005-2024) The viewer shows dune recession and growth rates, with color-coded transects indicating changes. From 2023 to 2024, Maines monitored dunes receded an average of 26 feet, with some areas, like Popham Beach, experiencing significant erosion of up to 124 feet.

The viewer shows dune recession and growth rates, with color-coded transects indicating changes. From 2023 to 2024, Maines monitored dunes receded an average of 26 feet, with some areas, like Popham Beach, experiencing significant erosion of up to 124 feet. Beach Changes (2017-2024) The mean high-water contour, marking typical high tide, moved landward an average of 14 feet between 2023 and 2024, with notable erosion at Reid State Park and Popham Beach. Meanwhile, Western Beach in Scarborough saw the most significant growth, with over 100 feet of beach expansion due to a beach nourishment project.

The mean high-water contour, marking typical high tide, moved landward an average of 14 feet between 2023 and 2024, with notable erosion at Reid State Park and Popham Beach. Meanwhile, Western Beach in Scarborough saw the most significant growth, with over 100 feet of beach expansion due to a beach nourishment project. Mean Dry Beach Width (2017-2024) The average dry beach width for monitored Maine beaches in 2024 was 80.5 feet, a slight decrease from 2023. Beaches with seawalls averaged 49.9 feet, while those with natural dunes measured 85.4 feet.

The average dry beach width for monitored Maine beaches in 2024 was 80.5 feet, a slight decrease from 2023. Beaches with seawalls averaged 49.9 feet, while those with natural dunes measured 85.4 feet. Dry Beach Width Change (2023-2024) The dry beach width increased by an average of 9 feet since 2023, mainly due to dune erosion providing more sand for adjacent beaches.

MGS uses the highly accurate Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) global positioning system to collect shoreline data. This system allows MGS to measure changes in beach and dune positions with precision down to a few centimeters, which is crucial for monitoring the subtle yet significant shifts in coastal environments over time. By providing real-time corrections to satellite data, RTK ensures that MGS can track shoreline and elevation changes with exceptional accuracy, making it an invaluable asset in understanding the long-term impacts of erosion, sea level rise, and storm events on Maines beaches.

For a complete analysis, users can view the Beach Change Summary Statistics Over Previous Year and Overall Beach Change Summary Statistics tables, which offer detailed data on beach, dune, and dry beach width changes.

To assist users, the viewer includes a video tutorial and a frequently asked questions section. Data can also be downloaded in geographic information system (GIS) applications.

For more information and to access the MBMAP viewer.

MGS coastal geology intern Jeannette Berman collected most of the data for the 2024 MBMAP season, spending her summer walking 42 sandy beaches from Kittery to Bristol. (MGS Photo)