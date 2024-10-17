Hiland Dairy's Seasonal Milk Flavors Get a Festive Packaging Makeover

Hiland's limited edition milk gets a package makeover. Hiland's Seasonal Flavored Milk Quarts will begin appearing on retailer shelves the week of October 21.

The seasonal flavored milks will be in stores the week of October 21

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hiland Dairy is ringing in the holiday season with the return of its beloved seasonal milk flavors – Pumpkin Spice and Chocolate Mint – and introducing a brand-new flavor, Peppermint Mocha! All three flavors are now available in festive new packaging designed to capture the spirit of the holidays.The limited-edition cartons feature vibrant colors and playful designs that evoke the warmth and cheer of fall and winter celebrations. Whether enjoying a cozy night in or hosting a holiday gathering, Hiland Dairy's flavored milk is the perfect treat to add a touch of holiday magic.Beginning on October 22, consumers can find seasonal milk flavors in their favorite stores."We're thrilled to introduce our new festive packaging for our seasonal milk flavors," said Sarah Carey, Marketing Manager at Hiland Dairy. "Our customers eagerly anticipate these flavors every year, and we wanted to make the experience even more special with eye-catching cartons that capture the essence of the holidays."But the excitement doesn't stop there! Hiland Dairy is also bringing back its classic holiday favorites, including Old Fashioned Egg Nog, Pumpkin Spice Egg Nog, and Custard. These creamy and indulgent treats are the perfect way to add a touch of nostalgia to your holiday celebrations. They will be available in stores by the first of November.Hiland Dairy is committed to providing quality, delicious products that help families create memorable moments. For more information about Hiland Dairy and its products, visit HilandDairy.com.About Hiland Dairy FoodsHiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The company offers a wide range of dairy products, including milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Beyond dairy, Hiland also produces and distributes beverages such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. With over 4,000 employees across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, Hiland Dairy is committed to delivering the freshest products to its customers. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.