Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. Announces Resignation of Co-Lead Portfolio Manager to Investment Funds

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (the “Manager”) announces that Emily Griffiths, Vice President and Portfolio Manager has resigned from the Manager effective today. Ms. Griffiths was the co-lead Portfolio Manager for the following funds:



CMP 2023 Resource Limited Partnership

Dundee Resource Class

Mr. Matthew Goodman will continue as the Portfolio Manager until the completion of the previously announced sale of the investment management business to Next Edge Capital Corp.

About the Manager

The Manager is a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation (TSX:DC.A). The Manager is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada, and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

About CMP

CMP™ is a pioneer in flow-through investing, with a history dating back to when flow-through shares were first introduced by the federal government. Since its creation in 1984, CMP has successfully raised and invested over $3.1 billion in companies active in exploration and development efforts across Canada. When combined with the flow-through limited partnerships of Canada Dominion, the two form the largest flow-through investing platform in Canada, raising a combined total of more than $4.4 billion in assets throughout their history.

For more information, contact our Customer Relations Centre at 1.866.694.5672 or visit http://goodmanandcompany.com/ .



