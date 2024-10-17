Bloomfilter and Celonis Partner to Reduce Software Development Cost and Risk for CIOs

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Bloomfilter, an award winning provider of software development intelligence solutions, and Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, announced a strategic partnership to improve the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Together, the companies are introducing a solution that organizations can use to transform their SDLC to be more observable, predictable, efficient and nimble.A New Era of Software Development Powered by Process IntelligenceA joint study by McKinsey and the University of Oxford found that large software projects on average run 66 percent over budget and 33 percent over schedule; as many as 17 percent of projects go so badly that they can threaten the very existence of the company. These failures are often attributable to four key process failures:Rework of tasks creating wasted effortRigidity caused by long cycle timesBottlenecks leading to low output for the effort investedBlind spots associated with process noncomplianceCelonis for SDLC Management - powered by Bloomfilter, leverages Celonis' industry-leading process intelligence platform alongside Bloomfilter's deep expertise in software development lifecycle.Specific capabilities include:Strategy: Aligns business priorities with technical initiatives for oversight of how the team is delivering on key initiatives, how scope is changing, and whether the team focuses on the most important priorities.Financials: What is the organization spending, what outcomes are being generated by the spend, and how are resources being allocated?Process map: Visual representation of workflow, including happy path and deviations to quickly identify rework and other waste.Analytics: Deep process analytics to sort signal from noise and identify rework, waste, rigidity, and bottlenecks.This new application is enabled with an AI copilot that allows for agent based process interrogation and process automation. It enables organizations to alleviate bottlenecks, reduce rework, eliminate blind spots and overcome rigidity across their software development efforts."We are thrilled to partner with Celonis to bring process intelligence to the SDLC," said Erik Severinghaus, co-CEO of Bloomfilter. "Our collaboration combines our use case expertise with the market leading process intelligence platform.Delivering Impactful Outcomes For Customers“Combining Bloomfilter’s deep domain expertise in software development with Celonis’ industry leading Process Intelligence is a gamechanger,” said Don Sweeney, CEO of Ashling Partners. “Celonis for SDLC Management allows us to reduce rework and improve our on-time delivery as we build best in class software for our customers.”“Bloomfilter has changed how we build and deliver software, and the integration with Celonis will be even more transformative,” said Keith Rozmus, President of Softserve. “Softserve’s industry leading NPS score doesn’t happen by accident. We achieve delivery excellence by using Bloomfilter as the catalyst of our value engineering framework. Leveraging its capabilities and Celonis’ process intelligence through Celonis for SDLC Management will only enhance this capability.”"The Celonis Process Intelligence platform enables organizations across the globe to be more productive, more efficient and deliver greater value," said Ryan Muni, Head of North America Domain Partnerships at Celonis. "This partnership is a powerful combination of our extensible data model, embedded AI offerings and AI-enabling process insights with Bloomfilter’s extensive domain expertise in software development."More information about Celonis for Software Development Lifecycle Management – Powered by Bloomfilter is available on the Celonis Marketplace.About BloomfilterBloomfilter is a pioneer in software development intelligence, providing businesses with the tools and insights necessary to optimize their SDLC to be more observable, predictable, efficient and nimble.About CelonisSince 2011, Celonis has helped thousands of the world’s largest and most esteemed companies yield immediate cash impact, radically improve customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions. Its Process Intelligence platform uses industry-leading process mining technology and AI to present companies with a living digital twin of their end-to-end processes. For the first time, everyone in an organization has a common language for how the business runs, visibility into where value is hiding, and the ability to capture it. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

