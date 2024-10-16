Case study: How Springfield Memorial integrated 3 unique and impactful patient safety programs into its culture 

A new AHA case study highlights how Springfield Memorial Hospital in Illinois revised its patient safety culture through the implementation of its unique, impactful Great Catch Award, Equity Scorecard and Safety Summits programs. The case study is the first in a new series highlighting the innovative safety efforts happening at hospitals and health systems across the country.

The AHA’s Patient Safety Initiative provides hospitals with tools and data to advance patient safety, offers a platform for sharing their stories of improvement with peers, and highlights examples of applicable innovation that support, spread and sustain safety improvement.