Camelot Secure Wins APT Solution Provider of the Year, Leading the Charge in Proactive Cybersecurity Defense

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camelot Secure (Camelot), a revolutionary new cybersecurity company, today announced that the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards has given the company its coveted APT Solution Provider of the Year honor. Camelot’s Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt Service offers organizations a means to proactively identify potential threats through advanced technological innovations before they can inflict harm. This approach represents a significant departure from traditional cybersecurity practices, shifting towards a more offensive, proactive strategy in combating cyber threats.Cybersecurity and defense against ever-increasing threats are essential in today’s new global digital era. As emerging technologies in the banking, retail, Internet of Things, Information Technology, and automotive sectors offer new capabilities, they also created a global threat landscape of vulnerabilities. Cybersecurity is vital for combatting these new and rapidly increasing frauds, cybercrimes, risks, threats, and vulnerabilities.The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program performs the most comprehensive evaluation of cybersecurity companies and solutions, recognizing the world's best information security companies, products, and people. Through its comprehensive cybersecurity protection, Camelot redefines the landscape of digital security. It ensures that organizations are equipped with the necessary tools and insights to maintain robust defense mechanisms in the face of evolving cyber threats, including:-Innovative Offensive Approach: Camelot Secure’s APT Hunt Service revolutionizes cybersecurity by proactively identifying and neutralizing advanced threats before they can cause damage. It leverages AI/ML technologies and the MITRE ATT&CK™ framework for a cutting-edge offensive strategy.-Advanced Integration and Automation: Camelot Secure significantly shortens threat discovery times by integrating multiple data sources and employing automation to baseline cyber landscapes, setting a new industry standard for rapid response and prevention.-Comprehensive Threat Management: Camelot Secure’s unique methodology enhances detection capabilities and prioritizes threats more effectively, ensuring organizations can focus on the most critical vulnerabilities. It embodies a shift towards a predictive, proactive cybersecurity paradigm.In addition to the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards APT Solution Provider of the Year, Camelot is the recipient of many 2024 industry and cybersecurity-related honors, including:-2024 Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI) Cybersecurity Awards: The company was named a finalist in two prestigious categories, Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year and Diversity Trailblazer of the Year.-2024 Security Innovator Award - Selected from passionately-written peer submissions, Camelot CEO Stan Oliver stood out from other applications as a trusted mentor who demonstrates exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to the cybersecurity industry.-2024 CSO Award from Foundry’s CSO - Camelot was honored for Myrddin, which integrates Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies and the latest AI Generative Pretrained Transformer (GPT) to assist IT personnel in conducting Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) gap assessments in a secure environment.-2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards - Camelot’s CEO Stan Oliver was named a winner in the Leadership category.-2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards - The company won the CEO of the Year, Best Cybersecurity Startup, and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting awards.About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure (Camelot) is a leading cybersecurity company that takes a revolutionary approach to protecting digital assets. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that rely on reactive measures, Camelot operates from a threat perspective, proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause damage. In addition, the company leverages a world-class workforce of the military, intelligence community, and private sector experts to protect our customers' data and systems, their components, and common cyber-attack surfaces. The company uses the most advanced solutions to address cybersecurity challenges, including proactive, persistent automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt tools and offensive attack surface monitoring technologies. Through these services, Camelot enables its customers to be more proactive and predictive in their approach to cybersecurity, delivering exceptional value and empowering businesses to protect their digital assets like never before.Learn more at camelotsecure.com.Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

