Governor Kotek Releases Statement on $25 Million Award for Port of Coos Bay

Today, Governor Kotek released a statement on the $25 million award to the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects program (INFRA) through the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Pacific Coast Intermodal Port (PCIP) Terminal Planning Project.

This award will advance environmental review, permitting, and preliminary engineering and design for the intermodal terminal component of the larger PCIP project, including the railyard, container yard, wharf, and berths.

“When I visited with the Port of Coos Bay staff last year on the One Oregon Listening Tour, I was reminded of just how vital our state’s ports are to the economic growth and prosperity of our communities. Today’s exciting award announcement marks a critical step in the effort to establish a vital intermodal gateway for west coast imports and exports at the Port of Coos Bay,” Governor Kotek said. “Thanks to the leadership of Congresswoman Val Hoyle and our federal delegation, we are unlocking opportunities to alleviate highway congestion by modernizing infrastructure and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

“I am thrilled today that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded over $25 million for the Port of Coos Bay Intermodal Project,” U.S. Representative Val Hoyle said. “This project has the potential to bring over 8,000 jobs to Southwest Oregon’s coastal communities and to strengthen our nation’s supply chain. Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to rebuilding the South Coast as an economic engine for the state and introduces more pathways to the middle class." She added, “I would like to thank Secretary Buttigieg, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the White House, and my partners in Congress for their support and persistence to help bring this project closer to fruition.”

The Pacific Coast Intermodal Port (PCIP) Terminal Planning Project will be designed to move nearly 100% of in and outbound containers by rail for landslide movements and utilize electrification or other green energy source for moving containers within the yard. This project will provide additional capacity for imports, create a new gateway for U.S. exports, and is anticipated to generate a significant economic impact in rural Oregon.

Additional information on the project can be found here.

