Maryland Fishing Report – October 16

Theodore Post has his hands full holding this large sheepshead he caught at the Ocean City Inlet. Photo by Courtney Hevner The mornings show signs of the approaching colder weather, but the daytime air temperatures and sunny weather are delightful. Trout anglers are enjoying the fall stocking of trout, while Chesapeake Bay and coastal anglers are focusing on a variety of fish. With the fall fishing season well underway, anglers are encouraged to participate in the Department of Natural Resources’ volunteer angler surveys. This is a chance for anglers to directly help with fisheries management. The information you provide assists the Department’s fisheries biologists with collection of important data, including species caught, harvest (fish kept), total catches, and fish released.

Forecast Summary: October 16 – October 22: Expect moderate, sunny weather to highlight our fishing conditions this week in Maryland’s waters. Expect breezy conditions through Friday – 15-20 knots, with higher gusts – but winds lessening to 10-15 knots for the remainder of the week. Shorter daylight periods and cooler daytime air temperatures have cooled main Bay surface water temperatures to the upper 60s, with rivers running even cooler. Salinity in Maryland’s part of the Bay below the Bay Bridge continues to run fresher than average. Areas above the Bay Bridge are slightly above average. In most places, expect areas with suitable amounts of oxygen – greater than 3 mg/liter – to extend down to the bottom. The improving oxygen and water temperature conditions will continue to provide anglers with more opportunities to catch fish in shallower waters (along with breaking fish) and the traditional places deeper in the water column such as channel edges, underwater points, hard bottom, and drop-offs. Expect average water clarity for most of the Maryland portion of the Bay. To see the latest water clarity conditions, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps. Except for the Potomac River, expect average flows for the Susquehanna River and some other Maryland rivers and streams. There will be above average tidal currents all week as a result of the full moon on October 17. As always, the best fishing areas could be further refined by intersecting them with underwater points, hard bottom, drop-offs, and large schools of baitfish. For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area of the bay, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast.

Upper Chesapeake Bay

Mark Hanson recently caught this large blue catfish in the lower Susquehanna River. Photo courtesy of Mark Hanson Anglers at the Conowingo Dam pool continue to see late afternoon and evening power generation releases, but every now and then the power plant will skip a day or two. Anglers are lining up as close as they can and often stand in the water to get that extra edge. Waders are soon going to replace shorts as water temperatures decline. Most anglers are casting medium heavy surf rods with thin braid to make the long casts required to get soft plastic jigs, paddletails, crankbaits, and poppers close to the tailrace. Striped bass are starting to be more common in the lower Susquehanna as water temperatures cool and the fish feel more comfortable. They can be found near rocks, bridge piers, channel edges and riprap. Anglers are casting a mix of crankbaits, jerkbaits and soft plastic paddletails, and jigs. Striped bass fishing still tends to be focused in the Patapsco River and Baltimore Harbor this week. Anglers are still live-lining spot along the channel edges, but as spot become less available many are switching to jigging with soft plastics or casting paddletails. The water temperature at the data buoy near the mouth of the Patapsco has dropped from 67 degrees to about 64 degrees in the last few days. In the morning and evening, cast a mix of paddletails, crankbaits and topwater lures along the shores that provide structure in the form of riprap, piers, and old piling fields. Love Point has been another location that provides striped bass action for those live-lining spot or jigging with soft plastics. Anglers are also having good luck along the channel edges at the mouth of the Chester River when they can detect suspended striped bass. Jigging with soft plastic jigs and paddletails is popular when the fish are deep. Fishing for a mix of blue catfish and channel catfish in the upper Bay and its tidal rivers remains very good this week. The mouth of the Susquehanna River and the Havre De Grace area generally is one of the best areas to catch the largest blue catfish. Blues as well as channel catfish can be found in every tidal river within the upper Bay. Fresh cut menhaden or gizzard shad are two of the most popular baits, but most any kind of fish or items like chicken liver or chicken breast also work well. Fishing for white perch in the shallower waters of the tidal rivers and creeks remains good but a change will soon begin. As water temperatures drop to the low 60s and into the 50s, the white perch will move to deeper waters at the mouths of the tidal rivers and out into the Bay. Right now, fishing near structure with bottom rigs baited with grass shrimp or minnows works well. Casting small spinnerbaits, soft plastic jigs and spin-jigs works well along promising looking shorelines during the morning and evening.