Prince George’s County Fifth Grader Wins Maryland Arbor Day Poster Contest – And 15 Trees for Capitol Heights Elementary

April 25, 2025

State Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz stand with the top three winning entries of the 2025 Maryland Fifth Grade Arbor Day Poster contest. Maryland DNR photo.

Kaliyah Thorpe of Capitol Heights Elementary School in Prince George’s County won first place in the 2025 Maryland Fifth Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest, sponsored by the Maryland Forest Service.

The annual event challenges fifth graders across the state to use their creativity, crafting artful posters capturing a terrific tree-related theme. The 2025 theme was “Trees Are Terrific … And Forests Are Too.”

Thorpe and runners up will receive a Smokey Bear gift package, as well as a tree planting at their school – 15 trees for first, 10 for second and five for third.

Entries were judged by a panel including Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Josh Kurtz and Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

“The Arbor Day poster contest is a great seed we are planting to teach young people across the state the value of our trees and all they do for our planet,” Comptroller Lierman said. “I applaud the young artists for their hard work, creativity, and appreciation for the environment.”

Secretary Kurtz was impressed by the variety and quality of this year’s entries. The poster contest engages children at a stage of life where they are rapidly learning about the world around them, he said.

“These programs allow Maryland students to learn about the critically important benefits of trees, which improve habitat and water quality, filter air, and reduce carbon emissions,” Kurtz said. “It was a pleasure to view the students’ work and I want to give a big congratulations to the winners.”

Maya Toze of Maryvale Elementary School in Montgomery County took home second place. Zack Jenkins of Chesapeake Public Charter School in St. Mary’s County took home third place.

Each year, the Maryland Forest Service, in partnership with the Maryland Forest Conservancy District Boards, invites Maryland’s fifth graders to submit a poster following a yearly theme. Posters are first judged on a county level and the winner from each county is forwarded to the Maryland Urban and Community Forestry Committee to be included in the annual contest. The judging took place April 23 at DNR headquarters in Annapolis.