$60M Awarded to Green Infrastructure Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $60 million in Green Resiliency Grant funding to support 13 transformative green infrastructure projects across the state. The projects will combat the effects of climate change, particularly in flood-prone and disadvantaged communities. The GRG program, supported through the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, will deliver on Governor Hochul’s State of the State resiliency commitment to protect New Yorkers from extreme weather and ensure equitable access to clean water resources. With almost half of the funds being granted to New York City to make the city more resilient, today's announcement underscores our state's unwavering dedication to addressing a resilient and greener future for the City.

“Hurricanes Helene and Milton are another reminder of the urgency needed in investing in resiliency measures to keep our communities safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Strong and sustainable infrastructure is our first line of defense. Together with our state's unprecedented clean water investments, the Environmental Bond Act is shoring up our infrastructure and protecting our communities for generations to come.”

GRG is part of Governor Hochul’s comprehensive resiliency plan and actions to safeguard clean water presented in her 2024 State of the State Address and Executive Budget. Governor Hochul committed $60 million to the program in April 2024 during Earth Week and the grants are administered through the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC). EFC issued draft eligibility guidelines for public comment starting in March and used public input on draft eligibility guidelines to help inform development of the program.

The awards were announced by EFC President & CEO Maureen A. Coleman at an event today in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. A $10 million GRG award will support a project to revitalize the Tibbetts Brook. Once dammed and buried to create a mill pond, the Tibbetts Brook will be unearthed and rerouted using innovative green infrastructure techniques. This will not only restore the waterway to its natural state, but also significantly reduce combined sewer overflows into the Harlem River by over 200 million gallons annually. The project will also create a new rail-to-trail park area, extending the Putnam Greenway and providing residents with improved access to new open space and into Van Cortlandt Park. By connecting to the 750-mile Empire State Trail, this initiative will foster a more accessible and enjoyable outdoor experience for walkers and bikers.

The Tibbetts Brook project is one of three in New York City to receive green grants, totaling nearly $27 million in this inaugural round of the GRG program, demonstrating the State's commitment to sustainable and resilient urban development.

New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President & CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Governor Hochul understands the importance of hardening municipal infrastructure to combat the effects of climate change. EFC is committed to advancing the Governor’s bold resiliency plan by awarding critical grants to the communities that need it most. New York State is bringing new investment, modern infrastructure, and good-paying green jobs to communities.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Green infrastructure solutions help protect our communities and the environment by capturing, absorbing, and better managing stormwater in the wake of increased flooding and severe weather fueled by climate change. Through Governor Hochul’s generational investments from the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act and other sources, New York is making sustained progress to improve resilience in flood-prone communities across the state, especially in those communities most burdened by environmental pollution and the impacts of climate change. Today’s investment of $60 million is one more shining example of how New York is safeguarding communities across the state.”

NYC Department of Parks & Recreation Commissioner Sue Donoghue said, “As we confront the effects of climate change, it’s vital that we bolster our infrastructure to make our communities more climate-resilient. We’re extremely grateful to Governor Hochul for providing funding for these essential green infrastructure projects that will improve resiliency in flood-prone areas, minimize the impact of extreme weather events, and ensure access to clean water.”

NYC Chief Climate Officer and DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala said, “Addressing climate change, managing stormwater and cleaning up the environment for almost half the state’s population will require a significant amount of investment and these Green Resiliency Grant awards are a great example of the State tackling the issue and joining the City in sharing these costs. I’m grateful to EFC and DEC for recognizing these needs and look forward to continuing this partnership to improve the lives of our shared constituents.”

Awarded Projects:

Broome County Industrial Development Agency: $1.475 million for the Roberson Museum Green Initiative to integrate bioretention basins, porous pavement, vegetated swales, and riparian buffer restoration to manage stormwater and improve resilience to flood events at the historic Roberson Mansion and associated facilities in Binghamton.

Buffalo Sewer Authority: $8.75 million for the Rain Check 2.0 Park Projects to implement stormwater tree trenches, rain gardens, underground stormwater storage systems, and porous pavement in five parks. The project will reduce stormwater runoff by 100,000 cubic feet annually, reduce combined sewer overflows during extreme weather events, address urban heat island effects, improve air quality, and enhance recreational opportunities.

Village of Dolgeville: $1.75 million for the North Main Street Waterfront Park Project to implement tree trenches, an infiltration basin, porous pavement, and a bioslope to reduce runoff to the storm sewer system and the East Canada Creek. The project will improve water quality and provide the first publicly accessible connection to the scenic creek, enhancing recreational activities. Plans include a playground, swing garden, pavilion, and porous pavement walking paths.

Town of Geddes: $1.025 million for the Dwight Business Park Green Infrastructure Retrofit Project to install bio-retention, vegetative swales, and porous pavement in strategic locations within the business park. The project will reduce non-point source contaminants from entering Onondaga Lake while restoring approximately one acre of wetland and reducing urban heat effects.

Village of Hastings-On-Hudson: $2.5 million for the Farragut Parkway Wet Extended Detention Pond Project to store runoff, holding it in place for pollutants to settle out and for infiltration and evapotranspiration. The detention pond and drainage bypass will reduce downstream peak flows to Boutilliers Brook, a watercourse frequently overwhelmed during storm events and mitigate the persistent and destructive flooding experienced in a residential area.

City of Kingston: $4.375 million for the Safe & Accessible Flatbush & Foxhall Streetscape Project to add bioswales and stormwater tree pits to improve climate resiliency, reduce runoff, and protect natural resources. Streetscape improvements will increase pedestrian and cyclist safety in a busy urban neighborhood.

Village of Mamaroneck: $6.6 million for the Floodplain Restoration Effort to mitigate flood risks in a designated high-risk area by creating two floodplain benches. The project will increase flood storage capacity and improve water quality with natural sediment filtering.

New York City Department of Parks and Recreation: $10 million for the Harlem Meer Stormwater Resilience Project. Through smart water infrastructure and ecological restoration, the project will transform Central Park’s northern waterbodies into a multiple pond system for stormwater management, reducing the risk of flooding in Central Harlem and East Harlem.

New York City Housing Authority: $6.85 million for the Jefferson Houses Cloudburst Project to manage, store, and filter stormwater runoff at a public housing development in East Harlem. The project will install a subsurface retention system, porous concrete pavers, and two synthetic turf fields. These green infrastructure practices will reduce urban heat island effect while providing residents access to outdoor recreation space.

New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority: $10 million grant for the Tibbetts Brook Daylighting Project to reduce combined sewer overflows to the Harlem River by more than 200 million gallons annually, with improved access to new open space and into Van Cortlandt Park, enhancing the quality of life for residents.

City of North Tonawanda: $1.5 million for the Oliver Street Green Infrastructure Improvement Project to convert impervious terrace back to green space, reduce pavement width, plant street trees, and install structural soils and/or bioretention areas. The project will extend an existing storm sewer and separate combined storm and sanitary sewers, reducing untreated discharges into the Niagara River.

City of Ogdensburg: $2.925 million for the Downtown Mall Beautification, Green Infrastructure and Stormwater Reduction Project to integrate porous pavement surfaces and add bioretention and rain garden techniques. The project will improve water quality in the St. Lawrence River and reduce stormwater from entering the city’s combined sanitary storm sewer. A new pocket park will feature landscape design to retain and reuse rainwater. LED lighting and electric vehicle charging stations will further promote renewable energy options to reduce the overall carbon footprint of the parking area.

City of Utica: $2.25 million for the Nail Creek Floodplain Restoration to construct flood benches and incorporate riparian buffer zones or wetlands along Nail Creek at the confluence of Halleck’s Ravine, addressing flooding during storm events.

Disadvantaged Communities

Disadvantaged communities are those identified by the Climate Justice Working Group, pursuant to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Disadvantaged communities are disproportionately impacted by climate change, and are prone to increased risks of pollution, flooding, and extreme heat. Disadvantaged communities shall receive no less than 35 percent, with the goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of the $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act funds. EFC sought to surpass the 40 percent goal for the GRG program.

New York’s Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $2.2 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2024 alone. With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the FY25 Enacted Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $5.5 billion in water infrastructure between 2017 and this year. Governor Hochul’s State of the State initiatives are helping to ensure ongoing coordination with local governments and ensure communities can leverage these investments. The Governor increased WIIA grants for wastewater projects from 25 to 50 percent of net eligible project costs for smaller, disadvantaged communities. The Governor also expanded EFC’s Community Assistance Teams to help small, rural and disadvantaged communities leverage this funding and address their clean water infrastructure needs. Any community that needs help with its water infrastructure is encouraged to contact EFC at https://efc.ny.gov/CAT.

The funding, in addition to other substantial water quality investments, includes the voter-approved $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 which is advancing historic levels of funding to update aging water infrastructure and protect water quality, strengthen communities' ability to withstand severe storms and flooding, reduce air pollution and lower climate-altering emissions, restore habitats; and preserve outdoor spaces and local farms. The first round of funding under the Environmental Bond Act was awarded through the WIIA/IMG programs in December, when Governor Hochul announced $479 million in grants to 156 projects across New York State, including $309 million made available to disadvantaged communities.