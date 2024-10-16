419th celebrates deployers with a welcome home featuring the Harlem Globetrotters

On August 5th, 2024, the 419th Fighter Wing hosted a Deployers Day Welcome Home Celebration, a day dedicated to the safe homecoming of all deployers over the past several months. The celebration at Hill Air Force Base invited deployers and their families to participate in a day filled with activities, performances, and games.

With coordination from Operation Homefront, a national non-profit that focuses on supporting military families, the day tipped off with a performance by the Harlem Globetrotters. The team, known for their basketball skills and entertaining shows, brought their A-game to the Warrior Fitness Center. Coach ‘Sweet Lou’ Dunbar led the crew, which included Bulldog Mack, Jet Rivers, and Torch George.

The recognition of service continued at Memorial Park with words from Dunbar and Col. Ronald Sloma, 419th Fighter Wing commander. Their speeches were filled with gratitude for the sacrifices made by the deployers and their families, and acknowledgement of the resilience and strength of the 419th Fighter Wing community, the Griffin Nation.

“Our Airmen are the foundation of our wing, and it’s their hard work and relentless dedication to the mission which makes them an invaluable asset worldwide,” said Sloma. “I am honored by your sacrifices, and grateful to see you reunited with family and friends.”

Kim Porter, 419th Fighter Wing Spouse, shared her feelings about the day, “To see him [her husband] recognized and the unit recognized, it solidifies the importance that it is a big deal, and it is worthwhile.,” she said. “It’s not just us, it’s not just me, it’s this whole unit, this whole community of people”

The day was far from over, as a nearby park was transformed into a playground for all ages with bounce houses, games, swag, lunch and treats for everyone. Globie, the Globetrotter’s mascot, met with families and the rest of the team gave autographs.

The 419th Fighter Wing's Deployers Day Welcome Home Celebration was more than just a celebration. It was a reminder of the strength and unity of the military community, and the support they receive from those around them. It was a day of gratitude, reflection, and joy - a well-deserved break for those who serve our country with unwavering dedication and courage.