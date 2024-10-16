Tarps Plus Donates Tarps to LA City’s Homeless for Thanksgiving

Tarps on roofs after a hurricane Stein giving out tarps heavy duty tarp

One tarp may not seem like much, but when hundreds come together, it can change lives.” — Michael Stein

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarps Plus, a leading supplier of tarps in the U.S., is giving back this Thanksgiving season by donating tarps to the homeless community in Los Angeles. Michael Stein, the company’s owner, will personally oversee the delivery of the tarps to the LA Mission’s annual Thanksgiving event, scheduled for November 28, 2024.This charitable act is a testament to Stein’s commitment to his community and his mission to make a positive impact.Who is Tarps Plus?Founded in 2000 in Los Angeles, California, Tarps Plus has established itself as a reliable source for high-quality tarps, serving a range of clients including roofing contractors, construction companies, and emergency response agencies like FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers.Now headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, since 2014, the company continues to be a leader in the tarp industry, offering same-day shipping and an extensive inventory.Michael Stein: A Legacy of GivingMichael Stein, known for his business acumen and charitable spirit, has a long history of supporting the homeless in Los Angeles. A native of California, Stein’s connection to the city runs deep, and his desire to give back is personal. Stein’s father was homeless as a child, and this family history has inspired him to support those who face similar hardships. His efforts have been featured in past articles, highlighting his dedication to providing shelter solutions during California’s harsh weather conditions.This Thanksgiving, Stein is donating hundreds of tarps to provide much-needed shelter and protection for LA’s homeless population. “Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude and giving back,” said Stein. “We’re committed to helping those in need, and tarps can be a vital tool for people who don’t have shelter.”Why the Homeless Need TarpsLos Angeles has one of the largest homeless populations in the United States, and with the arrival of colder and wetter weather, tarps become a crucial resource for survival. Tarps can provide temporary shelter, protection from the elements, and a sense of privacy, which are often lacking for those living on the streets. By donating tarps, Tarps Plus and Michael Stein aim to provide these essential protections to individuals and families facing homelessness.What is the LA Mission Thanksgiving Event?The LA Mission, one of the city’s most prominent and impactful homeless support organizations, hosts an annual Thanksgiving event that provides meals, clothing, and essential items to those in need. The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 28, 2024, and will bring together volunteers and donors from across the city to make a difference in the lives of thousands of people. Stein’s tarps will be distributed during this event, offering immediate shelter solutions for those who attend.How Tarps Plus and Michael Stein Make a DifferenceMichael Stein’s philanthropic approach is not just about donating goods but about inspiring others to get involved. “We want to encourage other businesses and individuals to join us in helping the homeless community,” Stein said. “One tarp may not seem like much, but when hundreds come together, it can change lives.”By supporting the LA Mission’s efforts, Tarps Plus is reinforcing its mission to serve not only its customers but also its community. News outlets are encouraged to share this story to amplify the impact of the donation and inspire more acts of kindness this holiday season.About Tarps PlusTarps Plus is a leading supplier of tarps in the U.S., known for its high-quality products and commitment to customer satisfaction. Founded in 2000 and now based in Georgetown, Texas, Tarps Plus serves a wide range of industries, including roofing, construction, and disaster relief. The company prides itself on fast shipping, deep inventory, and community involvement.

