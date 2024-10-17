Boiron Expands the ThroatCalm® Line of Medicines with Launch of New Throat Spray

Now Available at Sprouts Farmers Market and Vitamin Shoppe Locations

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boiron, world leader in homeopathic medicine, has introduced ThroatCalm Spray, the latest addition to its trusted ThroatCalm line. Now available at Sprouts Farmers Market and Vitamin Shoppe stores, this convenient spray provides relief from occasional minor sore throat pain.*ThroatCalm Spray delivers sore throat relief through a cooling mist without the numbing effects of traditional throat sprays and lozenges. Its pure formula contains two plant-based active ingredients: Echinacea, recognized for its soothing and calming effects on the throat, and Plantago major known for its healing properties. The spray also features a mint-like herbal flavor to enhance the experience while providing relief.“With ThroatCalm Spray, we’re transforming the way consumers approach their sore throat relief,” says Ron Gentry, vice president of Marketing at Boiron. “Its innovative spray nozzle ensures a gentler, more targeted application, delivering comfort without the harsh numbing effects typical of many throat treatments.”Beyond consumer appeal, healthcare practitioners are finding ThroatCalm Spray useful for its plant-based active ingredients and its ability to provide relief without masking more serious symptoms.“As a physician, I prioritize treatments that use plant-based active ingredients and are closer to nature,” says Dr. Ken Redcross, board-certified internal medicine physician. “I recommend this homeopathic spray to my patients because it provides sore throat relief without the use of benzocaine or other numbing agents, which can impair the gag reflex and potentially mask serious underlying conditions.”ThroatCalm Spray is available in a 0.68 fl. oz. pump bottle that is easy and portable, making it convenient for use on the go. For use in ages 12 and up, the spray is benzocaine-free and contains no artificial flavors, colors, or dyes. With a Suggested Retail Price of $14.89, in addition to Sprouts Farmers Market and Vitamin Shoppe stores, ThroatCalm Spray is available at independent pharmacies, natural product stores nationwide and through online retailers.In addition to the new spray, ThroatCalm is available in both tablets and on-the-go pellets. Both are a convenient melt-in-your-mouth format, requiring no food, water, or swallowing. To find the nearest store carrying ThroatCalm products, visit BoironUSA.com, contact the Boiron Information Center at 1-800-BOIRON-1 (1-800-264-7661) or via email at Info@Boiron.com.###About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment. More at BoironUSA.com.*Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated.

