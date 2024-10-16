Two Military Chaplains on the STARRS Board of Advisors Ask the Nation to Pray

STARRS sets up easy to use form to add prayers by the public

So, let's do it.” — Ron Scott, Jr., Ph.D, Colonel, USAF (Ret), STARRS President and CEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “As tensions and worries increase leading up to perhaps one of the most important elections in our lives, two military chaplains on the STARRS Board of Advisors invite the public to pray for our nation,” according to Ron Scott, Jr., Ph. D., Colonel, USAF (Ret), STARRS President and CEO.Chaplain, Major General, Charles C. Baldwin (USAF, Retired) and Chaplain, Colonel Alexander F. C. Webster (USA, Retired) bylined an article titled “ Nowhere Else To Go ”. They wrote, “With three weeks to go until election day, we are bombarded by political messages. Most of us have made up our minds and will cast our vote for the candidates for U.S. President and Vice President we believe will lead our nation in the right direction. Is there anything else WE can do that will make a difference in the race?”Click here: https://www.realcleardefense.com/articles/2024/10/16/_nowhere_else_to_go_1065468.html A site on the STARRS homepage (Home | STARRS) https://starrs.us/nowhere-else-to-go/ has been set up to “ say a prayer ” to guide our nation during this critical time in our history,” said Scott.“Post a prayer from your own faith tradition for our nation, according to Baldwin and Webster. “Some prayers will begin with ‘Dear Jesus …’ or ‘All Holy Trinity.’ Some will use a beloved passage from the Hebrew Scriptures. Some will pray as if they are talking to their best friend. Be true to your faith and to your own conscience and share a prayer with all of us.”“So, let’s do it,” said Scott.ABOUT STARRSSTARRS -- STAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES -- the purpose of the (501(c)(3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to https://starrs.us

