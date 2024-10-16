Together Estranged declares November “Family Estrangement Awareness Month”

TE Logo - Support Empower Destigamtise

Together Estranged, a nonprofit that supports adults estranged from family, has announced its intent to mark November as Family Estrangement Awareness Month

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family estrangement is a phenomenon that impacts a significant percentage of individuals around the world of all generations and backgrounds, including current US Vice President and Presidential candidate Kamala Harris as highlighted in a recent New York Times article , but remains one that is largely misunderstood and not easily discussed within the culture at large.It is a topic that, in recent years, has seen increased focus within media which is seemingly the result of the growth of related forums and discussions on social media platforms as well as spurred by the September 2020 publication of the book Fault Lines by Karl Pillemer which featured the results of the first and largest US national survey on estrangement.Those results, which have been widely circulated, revealed that 27% of Americans report being estranged from a relative and around 10% of that total were estranged from a parent or child, the latter 10% group being estimated to represent approximately 22 million Americans.*Founded in 2020, Together Estranged was formed to help meet the needs of that community and particularly to estranged adult children. It’s mission is to support and empower those who are dealing with estrangement while seeking to destigmatize the experience for all.As founder Seth Forbes conveys, "Together Estranged speaks to the big elephant in the room - the pervasive family issues that plague our daily lives, and the quest for belonging. In a world that so often punishes those who are authentically themselves, my hope is that Together Estranged will serve as a heartfelt reminder that the black sheep can - and will - survive."The declaration of November as “Family Estrangement Awareness Month” is a means to address all three pillars of the organization’s mission - support, empower, destigmatize - at the start of a season that is traditionally very family focused and which can bring to the forefront feelings of isolation and grief for many of those who experience estrangement.Together Estranged offers an annual “Togetherness Series” during the month of November featuring enhanced support services, webinars and events to support during this time of year. The organization also recently launched its “Chosen Hearts Collective” fundraising initiative to celebrate the bonds of chosen family while raising funds to provide more support services to the growing Together Estranged community.Throughout the year, Together Estranged hosts monthly online support groups and publishes regular content to support the community ranging from monthly advice columns, an educational series, reflections on experiences while estranged such as parenting, as well as a hosted lecture series.For more information or media inquiries around the inaugural declaration of November as “Family Estrangement Awareness Month,” or around the organization and its mission, contact Julia Peterson on media@togetherestranged.orgTogether Estranged (TE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports and empowers estranged adult children. We are also working hard to destigmatize estrangement within society. Together Estranged (TE) understands that sometimes familial relationships just don't work out, no matter how desperately we want for them to. Rather than trying to force these relationships to work, we believe in empowering people to do what's best for them.*As published in the book Fault Lines by Karl Pillemer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.