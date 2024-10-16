[U.S.] Supreme Court’s New Term Will Decide on Trans Rights, Guns

As the new [U.S.] Supreme Court term begins, the decisions and conduct of its last term have put a cloud over the judicial institution. Opinions extending the boundaries of presidential immunity and upending administrative law startled court watchers. And ethics questions about Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito helped push public opinion about the court to an all-time low.

