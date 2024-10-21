Burger 3000 Announces Grand Opening of First Permanent Location in Chatsworth on Halloween
The wagyu smash burger pop-up, Burger 3000, opens its first brick-and-mortar store in Chatsworth, offering a unique culinary experience that's out of this world
The event will feature a variety of activities suitable for all ages, including giveaways and promotional items for early attendees, and even a space themed costume contest. The opening also highlights the company's commitment to supporting the local community by partnering with nearby schools and places of worship and charities.
Burger 3000’s journey began with four friends whose passion for food led to the creation of a pop-up that resonated with customers across Los Angeles. As the brand establishes its first permanent location, future expansion plans are already underway, with additional sites planned for 2025.
This grand opening event will provide attendees with the opportunity to experience the innovative flavors and unique environment that Burger 3000 is known for.
We're excited to open our first permanent location in Chatsworth, a community that has supported us from the start,” said Anthony Giantto, one of four partners of Burger 3000. “This grand opening not only signifies our growth from a pop-up to a restaurant but also our commitment to giving back. Through partnerships with local schools and charities, we aim to support the community that has embraced us.”
